Marian Chia-Ming Liu named a projects editor for new initiatives

Placeholder while article actions load

We are excited to announce that Marian Chia-Ming Liu will become a projects editor focused on new initiatives, which includes Lede Lab, The Post’s storytelling R&D team, and other strategic initiatives. Marian will work with partners across the company to identify and realize opportunities to expand the reach of Post journalism.

Marian takes on this role after a successful run as operations editor with Metro, where she trained staff on Ellipsis, The Post’s primary digital publishing system. She worked to optimize and strategize audience goals for projects on topics ranging from critical race theory and midterm elections to abortion and vaccine requirements. She was also the projects editor on “The Attack: Before, During and After.” She has helped conceive of several projects, including notable stories about Asian culture, documenting the rise in anti-Asian attacks, reclaiming her own Chinese name and why K-pop is so popular. Before joining Metro, Marian worked as an operations editor with By The Way, helping launch The Post’s digital travel vertical.