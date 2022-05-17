Marian Chia-Ming Liu named a projects editor for new initiatives

Announcement from Director of Strategic Initiatives Elite Truong:
Marian takes on this role after a successful run as operations editor with Metro, where she trained staff on Ellipsis, The Post’s primary digital publishing system. She worked to optimize and strategize audience goals for projects on topics ranging from critical race theory and midterm elections to abortion and vaccine requirements. She was also the projects editor on “The Attack: Before, During and After.” She has helped conceive of several projects, including notable stories about Asian culture, documenting the rise in anti-Asian attacks, reclaiming her own Chinese name and why K-pop is so popular. Before joining Metro, Marian worked as an operations editor with By The Way, helping launch The Post’s digital travel vertical.
Previously she was a writer, music critic and editor at CNN in Hong Kong and several newspapers, including the Seattle Times, San Jose Mercury News and Source Magazine. She also launched a hyperlocal entertainment site and app for the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Marian is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, with a degree in mass communications and integrative biology, and earned an executive MBA from the University of Washington. She grew up in Fremont, Calif., and loves baking, and making arts and crafts of all kinds.
Please congratulate her on the new role. Her first day will be May 31.