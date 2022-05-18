Matt Zapotosky named a criminal justice editor for Metro

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel and Deputy Local Editor Maria Glod: We are thrilled to announce that Matt Zapotosky will become a criminal justice editor on the Metro desk. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Matt has had an incredible six–year run covering the Justice Department, where his deep sourcing and tireless work ethic have led to several scoops for The Post, most notably that Special Counsel Robert Mueller III would investigate former president Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

In addition to his scoops, Matt also is a thoughtful enterprise reporter. He has written notable deep dives, including a rigorously reported story about sexual assault allegations against prominent appeals court judge Alex Kozinski and the stunning revelation about law enforcement officials seizing $87,000 from a onetime Marine after a minor traffic stop.

This editing promotion marks a homecoming for Matt. He came to The Post as a summer intern in 2007 and covered cops and courts in Southern Maryland (La Plata) before moving to the same beat in Prince George's County and later settling in at the federal courthouse in Alexandria.

Matt has knocked on countless doors, covered scores of high-profile trials and jumped on some of the nation’s biggest breaking news stories. That experience and his calm demeanor make him particularly well-suited for an editing role. He and Lynh Bui have some creative ideas on improving local law enforcement coverage.

Matt is a native of Ohio and graduated from Ohio University with a journalism degree. He is an avid sports fan (every posting of his internal moves has mentioned his Detroit Lions fandom, showing an irrational but endearing loyalty).

Please join us in congratulating Matt on his move to editing. He starts next week.

