Damian Paletta named The Post’s deputy business editor

Damian joins the desk’s leadership after three years as economics editor, driving front-line coverage of some of the biggest stories in pandemic Washington, from the federal response to the economic crisis to the lurching and uneven recovery that sparked sweeping changes in the way people think about work. An inspirational leader and a fierce competitor, Damian encouraged his team to break news and publish fast, using micro-scoops to win the morning and seed stories that developed throughout the day into robust accounts of fast-moving events. It was a hugely successful strategy in a time of great tumult and uncertainty, when readers were desperate to understand the economic implications of the catastrophe – and to learn whether their stimulus checks were in the mail.