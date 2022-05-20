Damian Paletta named The Post’s deputy business editor

Announcement from Business Editor Lori Montgomery:
Before becoming an editor, Damian spent nearly three years covering the Trump White House and economic policy for The Post, winning a reputation across the newsroom as a natural collaborator. He broke news about Trump’s economic agenda from four continents, covering government shutdowns, tax reform and the trade war – as well as a scoop about Trump’s efforts to push the Postal Service to double rates on Amazon. Damian also authored a creative series about American holidays as economic engines, chronicling labor strife at a Peeps plant in Pennsylvania and the heartbreaking loss of a California Christmas tree farm to wildfire.
In addition to his work for The Post, Damian partnered with health reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb to write a No. 1 best-selling book in 2021, “Nightmare Scenario,” the definitive account of the Trump administration’s mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic. Before coming to The Post, Damian spent 11 years covering Washington for the Wall Street Journal, where he produced an award-winning 2011 series that revealed fraud in the Social Security disability system and led to the arrest and indictment of more than 100 people. Damian recently appeared in “The Big Conn,” an Apple TV+ documentary inspired by the series. He has also worked for the American Banker and the Cape Cod Times.
A graduate of Boston College, Damian earned a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri. He won hearts and minds across the Business Desk during the pandemic with regular deliveries of WFH bagels.
Please join me in congratulating Damian on his new role. He starts immediately.