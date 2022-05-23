2022 World Economic Forum Annual Conference in Davos program to feature Post journalists

Placeholder while article actions load

Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee and Economics Correspondent Abha Bhattarai will moderate panel discussions at the 2022 World Economic Forum Annual Conference in Davos, Switzerland. The Forum convenes global news leaders across sectors for in-depth, of-the-moment conversations that explore elements of the global economy and look ahead at what’s to come. The conversations will be livestreamed on The Post’s website. Schedule below:

Monday, May 23 at 11:30am ET (17:30 CEST), “Strategic Outlook: The Future of Global Operations:” Buzbee will moderate a discussion on the importance of the manufacturing sector to the global economy and society, featuring Blake Moret, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rockwell Automation Inc.; Frans van Houten, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chair PACE, Royal Philips; and Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. Read more about the session here.

Tuesday, May 24 at 11:30am ET (17:30 CEST), “The Future of Workplace Learning:” Buzbee leads a session on navigating workplace learning in a digital and hybrid work environment, featuring Ebru Özdemir, Chairperson of the Board, Limak Holding; Asheesh Advani, President and Chief Executive Officer, JA Worldwide; and Daniel L. Rosensweig, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chegg, Inc. Read more about the session here.

Wednesday, May 25 at 10:00am ET (16:00 CEST), “Wages in the Spotlight:” Economics Correspondent Abha Bhattarai will moderate a program on wage inequality and the factors influencing downward and upward wage pressure, featuring Nela Richardson, Senior Vice-President and Chief Economist, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) and Jean-Pascal Duvieusart, Member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Home Credit, PPF Group. Read more about the session here.

Additionally, Post journalists will cover the conference and its emerging major themes on The Post’s website.

