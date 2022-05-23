The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Mary-Ellen Deily joins The Post’s Health and Science team

May 23, 2022 at 1:26 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON DC, MAY 24: The Washington Post Building at 1301 K St. NW in Washington DC, May 24, 2016. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)
Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker, Health and Science Editor Stephen Smith:

We are very happy to announce that Mary-Ellen Deily is joining the Health and Science team to help edit and produce the weekly Health and Science section. She will work with Pooh Shapiro to steer a section that showcases riveting coverage about scientific discovery and empowers readers with consumer health news.

For the past seven years, Mary-Ellen has worked on The Post’s Opinions copy desk, where she has been a partner in the significant growth of Opinions online and in print. She also worked part-time last year on the Opinions assignment desk, where she solicited and edited pieces such as an op-ed on living in the wildfire zone in rural Bishop, Calif. Mary-Ellen has also written several articles, including a poignant, revelatory story for the Health and Science section about her mother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease and anxiety.

Before joining The Post, Mary-Ellen worked for nearly two decades at Education Week, including as assistant managing editor for government and politics and deputy commentary editor. She began her career as a general assignment reporter at the Easton Star Democrat and Caroline County Times-Record on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Mary-Ellen holds a B.A. in English from the University of Virginia.

She joins Health and Science on May 31. Please join us in congratulating Mary-Ellen on her new role.

