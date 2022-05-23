Mary-Ellen Deily joins The Post’s Health and Science team

Placeholder while article actions load

We are very happy to announce that Mary-Ellen Deily is joining the Health and Science team to help edit and produce the weekly Health and Science section. She will work with Pooh Shapiro to steer a section that showcases riveting coverage about scientific discovery and empowers readers with consumer health news.

For the past seven years, Mary-Ellen has worked on The Post’s Opinions copy desk, where she has been a partner in the significant growth of Opinions online and in print. She also worked part-time last year on the Opinions assignment desk, where she solicited and edited pieces such as an op-ed on living in the wildfire zone in rural Bishop, Calif. Mary-Ellen has also written several articles, including a poignant, revelatory story for the Health and Science section about her mother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease and anxiety.