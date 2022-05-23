Peter Finn named senior editor for International Investigations

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Foreign Editor Doug Jehl We are very happy to announce that Peter Finn will become senior editor for international investigations, a new leadership position aimed at elevating our ability to produce distinctive and consequential international journalism. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As the highly accomplished leader of The Post’s national security team since 2013, Peter is the ideal person to launch this new role. He is a creative, proactive and highly collaborative editor with a proven record of success in producing outstanding investigative work that outshines the competition, including the Snowden documents, the Russia investigation, the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, and deep examinations of America’s war in Afghanistan and the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine. As part of Post teams, National Security staff members have won the Pulitzer Prize three times and twice were finalists in his time as editor.

In this role, Peter will oversee a new team of correspondents based primarily outside the United States, with a focus on original, ambitious and penetrating journalism on major coverage areas of global significance. The creation of this role signals a commitment by The Post to extend its investigative journalism to tackle more international targets, drawing from this new team and from The Post’s current staff of international correspondents in 25 locations around the world.

As senior editor for international investigations, Peter will be part of Foreign, working alongside a visual enterprise editor and in partnership with regional editors who retain primary responsibility for different parts of the world. Beyond Foreign, Peter will work particularly closely with the Visual Forensics team and will coordinate closely with other newsroom teams, including National Security, Investigations and Technology to create the cross-departmental reporting partnerships that are often required to produce the best possible investigative work. The coverage will zero in on areas that lie at the intersection of Washington and the world.

Before becoming national security editor, Peter was The Post’s bureau chief in Warsaw, Berlin and Moscow. He pioneered a new counterterrorism beat after the 9/11 attacks and reported from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, delivering a long line of exclusive reports. He was awarded the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Grand Prize for his front-line reporting from Kosovo and the German Marshall Fund’s Peter Weitz award for stories on al-Qaeda in Europe. He was also twice a Pulitzer Prize finalist for international reporting as part of Post teams for coverage of the war in Kosovo and coverage of the war in Afghanistan.

Peter is also the co-author and author of two books, “The Zhivago Affair” and “A Guest of the Reich,” and is the editor of three additional books, two of them Post projects: “The Apprentice: Trump, Russia and the Subversion of American Democracy” by Greg Miller; and “The Mueller Report.” A third book, “Herbert Corey’s Great War: A Memoir of World War I by the American Reporter Who Saw It All,” which he co-edited, is forthcoming next month.

Peter will begin to transition into his new role in the weeks ahead but will remain national security editor until a plan to succeed him is in place.

