Rebecca Tan named Southeast Asia bureau chief for The Post

She showed her eye for original and interesting coverage during a six-week assignment in East Asia last summer that produced a revelatory tale about the use of artificial intelligence to combat suicide in China and another about the fading allure of a U.S. education among Chinese students.
Her ability to steer through multiple worlds will serve her well in Southeast Asia, where she will also need to juggle many lines of coverage, from the civil war in Myanmar to China’s growing reach to the ways global technology companies are helping authoritarian governments maintain their grip on power. Rebecca will be based in Bangkok, a location that presents fewer obstacles to travel-intensive reporting than our current base in Hong Kong, with its strict coronavirus quarantines and tightening security restrictions.
Before joining The Post in 2019, Rebecca was an intern at Vox and then at The Post for back-to-back summers that included stints on Foreign and then Local. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, with a B.A. in English and a minor in history, and was executive editor of the Daily Pennsylvanian, the top editorial job on the student newspaper.
Rebecca will begin her Southeast Asia tour in July after preparing for her new role. She will spend her initial months operating from Singapore before moving to Bangkok by early 2023.