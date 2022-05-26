Paulina Firozi joins Climate & Environment as an assistant editor

Placeholder while article actions load

In this new role, Paulina will work with reporters and editors throughout the department to conceive and edit news and enterprise about the climate, environment and extreme weather. She will also help coordinate coverage with other desks and join in imagining innovative ways to serve our audience through accessible, service-oriented, and often visually-first journalism.

Paulina, a general assignment reporter, has worked for The Post for five years, serving as the first researcher for several of the 202 newsletters. She worked on The Energy 202, as well as The Health 202 and The Finance 202 when they launched in 2017. In August 2020, she joined GA, reporting on everything from wildfires and Western monarch butterflies to nurses’ plummeting morale during the pandemic.