Paulina Firozi joins Climate & Environment as an assistant editor

By
May 26, 2022 at 2:54 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON DC-DECEMBER 20 Paulina Firozi is a researcher working on The Washington Post's National Politics team, helping to produce three daily policy newsletters: The Energy 202, The Health 202 and The Finance 202. She is photographed in Washington, DC on December 20, 2017. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)
Announcement from Climate and Environment Editor Zachary Goldfarb and Climate and Environment Deputy Editor Juliet Eilperin:

We are thrilled to announce that Paulina Firozi will join the Climate & Environment Department as an assistant editor.

In this new role, Paulina will work with reporters and editors throughout the department to conceive and edit news and enterprise about the climate, environment and extreme weather. She will also help coordinate coverage with other desks and join in imagining innovative ways to serve our audience through accessible, service-oriented, and often visually-first journalism.

Paulina, a general assignment reporter, has worked for The Post for five years, serving as the first researcher for several of the 202 newsletters. She worked on The Energy 202, as well as The Health 202 and The Finance 202 when they launched in 2017. In August 2020, she joined GA, reporting on everything from wildfires and Western monarch butterflies to nurses’ plummeting morale during the pandemic.

A native of Los Angeles, Paulina graduated in 2015 from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, where she served as the editor in chief of The Daily Northwestern.

She loves cooking new recipes and old favorites, trying new restaurants, and exploring as many of the District’s coffee shops as possible.

