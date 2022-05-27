Annah Aschbrenner joins The Washington Post as new Congress editor

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from national editor Matea Gold, deputy national editor Philip Rucker and senior politics editor Dan Eggen: We are delighted to announce that Annah Aschbrenner is joining The Post as our new Congress editor, taking on the mission of steering our Capitol Hill coverage and mapping one of the biggest political stories in America.

Annah brings strong editing experience to this role, as well as a track record of running coverage of major news events. She comes to The Post from USA Today, where she has most recently steered coverage of the White House, Congress and national politics. She also served as 2020 election editor, directing coverage of the presidential election, the battle for control of the Senate and the pressure on voting systems. During her three years at USA Today, she also helped run coverage of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the appointment of two female justices to the Supreme Court, innumerable presidential debates, the coronavirus pandemic, two impeachments, an inauguration and an insurrection.

Before that, Annah worked at the Des Moines Register for six years, most recently as news director, overseeing coverage of the politics, metro, investigations, business and features teams. She started there in 2012 as a breaking news editor, and she took over the politics team after the 2014 midterm elections. In that role, she guided a team of more than 20 journalists across the newsroom in coverage of the 2016 Iowa caucuses, as well as the 2016 general election. She was a part of the Register team that partnered with Twitter and CBS News to host the 2016 Iowa caucuses Democratic debate and helped lead coverage and development of the Register’s iconic Iowa Poll. Annah was named one of Editor and Publisher’s 25 Under 35 in 2017.

Annah began her journalism career as a high school news clerk at the Muskegon Chronicle in her hometown of Muskegon, Mich. After graduating from Michigan State University, she headed west, working as a copy editor at the Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Ore., and eventually becoming assistant editor. She is a new parent, trying to learn how to golf with her husband and spend as much time as she can reading and experimenting in the kitchen.

Annah’s first day is June 6, and she plans to relocate from Iowa to the Washington area in the fall.

