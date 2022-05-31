Anthony Faiola named a correspondent-at-large for The Washington Post

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl and Interim Deputy Foreign Editor Susan Levine: We’re thrilled to announce that Anthony Faiola will become a correspondent-at-large, a big job that will draw on the experience, agility and talent that has long enabled Tony to do almost anything when it comes to international reporting.

In fact, there is little that Tony hasn’t already done as a foreign correspondent. In 28 years at The Post, he has been bureau chief in Buenos Aires, Tokyo, London, Berlin and, since 2017, for South America and the Caribbean, based in Miami. (In between, he served as bureau chief in New York and as global economics correspondent in Washington.)

Tony is a dogged reporter and gifted writer, a combination that over a long career has produced a rich tapestry of work, including deep investigations into two attempts to overthrow Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, a prize-winning dive into the role of deregulation in the 2008 financial crisis and an innovative, visually rich project on the rise of migration barriers across the globe. He had stepped away from reporting earlier this year to fill in as anchor of the Today’s WorldView newsletter – displaying another talent, for commentary – but has already begun to take on a broader mandate.

For now, we have asked Tony to play a major role in covering the global reverberations from Russia’s war in Ukraine. An early dividend of this approach emerged with Tony’s evocative portrait of the battered Ukrainian fighters and their families trapped in the steel plant in Mariupol. We expect that he will report during much of 2022 both from Europe and from a distance, bringing his high-altitude perspective and on-the-ground knowledge to stories utilizing his ability to write with sweep and scope. In the future, his focus will widen to more thematic coverage on subjects that transcend borders while still allowing him to anchor high-priority reporting efforts.

With Tony’s shift to a more global role, The Post’s correspondents in Mexico City, Bogota and Toronto will take on additional coverage responsibilities in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Tony joined The Post in 1994 and has reported for the paper from more than 60 countries on six continents. He is a graduate of Florida International University, with a B.A. in journalism, and has been a Knight Foundation Innovator in Residence there. He is a winner of multiple awards, including the National Press Foundation’s Innovative Storytelling Award for the barriers project. He speaks fluent Spanish. His new role takes effect immediately.

