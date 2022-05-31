The Post’s Christine Armario named deputy editor of America desk

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker and America Desk Editor Cathleen Decker: We are excited to announce that Christine Armario will join the America desk as a deputy editor, helping expand our reach and guide the team as it crafts deeply reported enterprise and covers major national breaking news.

Christine has worked for the last year as a deputy editor on the General Assignment team, quickly earning the trust of GA reporters as an unflappable presence during chaotic news developments and a thoughtful sounding board to discuss storytelling approaches. In that role, she has also worked closely with the America team, helping to lead coverage of the Surfside condominium collapse, natural disasters and shootings.

In between the relentless barrage of breaking news, Christine also guided deeper stories – like the harrowing tale of the sole survivor of a capsized migrant ship off Florida, the plight of Black activists in Cuba’s historic protests and the search for the last victim of the Surfside condo collapse.

She came to The Post from the Miami Herald, where she served as Latin America editor. She oversaw the paper’s coverage of Raúl Castro’s retirement and launched a data project on vaccine inequality in Latin America that went on to win a National Headliner Award for international reporting.

Before that, she worked for 12 years as a reporter at the Associated Press, reporting from Los Angeles, Miami and eight countries, including Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Honduras and Mexico. While based in Bogotá, she spearheaded a project following a Venezuelan mother and her daughter fleeing their nation’s crisis on foot – joining the pair over 10 days as they trekked across three countries to Peru. She broke stories on Colombia’s civil conflict, followed Fidel Castro’s funeral caravan across Cuba and covered three trips by Pope Francis.

Christine was the founding president of the NAHJ South Florida chapter. She is a graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and began her career at Newsday on the police beat.

She was born in Miami to Cuban parents and grew up in four countries, a nomadic upbringing that inspired her to be a journalist. She is currently going to remain in Miami, where she enjoys scouring the city’s food scene with her husband.

Please join us in congratulating Christine on her new role, which will begin June 13.

