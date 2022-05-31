Salvador Rizzo joins Metro to cover federal courts in Virginia

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel, Deputy Local Editor Maria Glod, Criminal Justice Metro Editor Matt Zapotosky and Criminal Justice Metro Editor Lynh Bui: We are pleased to announce that Salvador Rizzo is joining Metro to cover the federal courts in Virginia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sal originally came to The Post as an intern on the copy desk in 2008. He rejoined us in January 2018, and most recently has helped to cover the pandemic on the Health and Science team. But he has spent most of his time here as a reporter on Fact Checker, where he wrote or contributed to hundreds of stories, thousands of entries to the Trump database of false claims and wrote a weekly newsletter that doubled in readership.

Sal’s Fact Checker piece about the Trump administration policy that resulted in separated families remains our most read fact check. The story showed Sal’s ability to take complex and important subjects and make them accessible for readers.

He did the same very recently, writing, along with others on the Health and Science team, about the second booster shot for the coronavirus.

Sal also has not shied away from controversial topics. His fact check about what Attorney General Barr said vs. what the Mueller report said got both sides riled up and demonstrated Sal’s penchant for news from the courts.

Before coming to The Post, Sal covered the Chris Christie administration for the New York Observer, the Bergen Record and the Newark Star-Ledger.

On Metro, Sal will cover the Eastern District of Virginia, as well as law enforcement in Arlington and Alexandria. He is a graduate of Emory University, from which he earned a degree in English.

He already has started his new position. Please join us in wishing him well.

