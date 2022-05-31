Salvador Rizzo joins Metro to cover federal courts in Virginia

Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel, Deputy Local Editor Maria Glod, Criminal Justice Metro Editor Matt Zapotosky and Criminal Justice Metro Editor Lynh Bui:
Sal’s Fact Checker piece about the Trump administration policy that resulted in separated families remains our most read fact check. The story showed Sal’s ability to take complex and important subjects and make them accessible for readers.
He did the same very recently, writing, along with others on the Health and Science team, about the second booster shot for the coronavirus.
Sal also has not shied away from controversial topics. His fact check about what Attorney General Barr said vs. what the Mueller report said got both sides riled up and demonstrated Sal’s penchant for news from the courts.
Before coming to The Post, Sal covered the Chris Christie administration for the New York Observer, the Bergen Record and the Newark Star-Ledger.
On Metro, Sal will cover the Eastern District of Virginia, as well as law enforcement in Arlington and Alexandria. He is a graduate of Emory University, from which he earned a degree in English.
He already has started his new position. Please join us in wishing him well.