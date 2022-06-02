Emily Chow Mitnick named Head of Product Operations at The Post

Emily, who was most recently the director of product of the core user experience portfolio, is the perfect person for this important new role. She is highly organized. She is a great communicator and colleague with deep and productive relationships across the organization, a passion for our journalism, and a depth of knowledge of our systems, processes and products that few others possess. She has a track record of working collaboratively to solve complex problems and deliver best-in-class products to users. As director of product, Emily has been key to most of our major product launches over the past several years, including our homepage redesign (and upcoming refresh) and the accompanying tools; the live updates file template; centered layouts; Ellipsis migration; apps unification; By The Way; “follow” an author; The 7; and many more.
Previously, Emily was a lead product manager for the site, managing articles, sub-brands, section fronts and the homepage, after a stint at MapBox as general manager of Maps. She was also an engineering director and manager there. Before that, Emily spent more than four years in The Post’s newsroom as a graphics reporter and an assignment editor on both the Graphics and Design teams, where she worked on memorable and groundbreaking stories including “The perils of Great Falls,” “A Marine’s Convictions” and “The Waypoint.” She also developed tools and templates that empowered our visual teams to do more sophisticated digital storytelling.
Emily is known as a patient, level-headed and solutions-oriented leader who cares deeply for our people and The Post’s mission. Please join me in congratulating her on her new role, which she begins this week.