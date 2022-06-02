Patrick Marley joins The Post as democracy reporter for the Upper Midwest

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker, Senior National Investigations Editor Peter Wallsten, Democracy Editor Griff Witte and Deputy Democracy Editor Jenna Johnson: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We are excited to announce that Patrick Marley will join The Washington Post in the newly created position of democracy reporter for the Upper Midwest.

Patrick will focus on how state and local officials navigate pressures on the administration of elections, while tracking legislative and legal battles over voting rules and access to the polls. He will also be responsible for telling the stories of people and communities who have lost faith in the ability of their government to hold free and fair elections. His reporting will center on Wisconsin, Michigan and other parts of the Upper Midwest.

Patrick comes to The Post from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where he has reported with distinction on political tumult in Wisconsin for the past 18 years. Recently, he has closely covered fights over voter ID, redistricting, ballot drop boxes and fake presidential electors. He has repeatedly broken news on the review of the 2020 election launched by Republican lawmakers, including that its leader consulted with conspiracy theorists, sought to jail election officials who haven’t met with him and billed taxpayers for a trip to a Republican Party event.

Starting in 2015, Patrick wrote a series of stories about abuses and errors at Wisconsin’s juvenile prison. Amid massive protests at the state Capitol in 2011, Patrick documented then-Gov. Scott Walker’s efforts to all but eliminate collective bargaining for public workers. Patrick and a colleague, Jason Stein, chronicled those events in a 2013 book, “More Than They Bargained For: Scott Walker, Unions and the Fight for Wisconsin.”

Patrick’s work has been recognized by the National Headliner Awards, Investigative Reporters and Editors and the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.

He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Patrick’s first day is June 27.

