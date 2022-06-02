Yvonne Wingett Sanchez joins The Post as democracy reporter for Arizona

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker, Senior National Investigations Editor Peter Wallsten and Democracy Editor Griff Witte: We are excited to announce that Yvonne Wingett Sanchez will join The Washington Post in the newly created position of democracy reporter for Arizona. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yvonne will focus on how state and local officials navigate pressures on the administration of elections, while tracking legislative and legal battles over voting rules and access to the polls. She will also be responsible for telling the stories of people and communities who have lost faith in the ability of the government to hold free and fair elections. Her reporting will center on Arizona and the West.

Yvonne comes to The Post from the Arizona Republic, where she has broken news again and again during her 21 years there, most recently as a national politics reporter.

Since 2018, she has covered the state’s U.S senators and the changing dynamics that have made Arizona a battleground state. She was lead reporter on the Republic’s five-part series, “Democracy in Doubt,” which exposed a plan central to former president Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. In addition, Yvonne is co-host of “The Gaggle,” a weekly politics podcast, and has moderated televised Senate debates.

Before turning to national politics, she covered two governors, as well as Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s battles with Maricopa County supervisors and Arizona’s Latino communities.

Yvonne’s investigative reporting helped lead to a 2018 referendum on a school-choice law as well as federal investigations into numerous public officials and earned her an honorable mention for the 2018 Toner Prize for Excellence in Political Reporting.

In 2020, she was part of the team that won a Goldsmith Award for a two-year project that exposed how special interest groups and lawmakers secretly work to advance copycat legislation in statehouses across the nation.

Born in Mexico and raised in Idaho, Yvonne graduated from the University of Idaho in 2001 with a B.S. in journalism. She was a 2016 recipient of the University of Idaho Alumni Association’s Gold & Silver Award. She is a founding member of the university’s chapter of Gamma Alpha Omega, a Latina-founded sorority that empowers college students on campus and throughout the United States.

Yvonne’s first day is June 20.

