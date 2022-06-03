The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Daniela Santamariña named a projects editor for Emerging News Products

June 3, 2022 at 5:19 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON DC, MAY 24: The Washington Post Building at 1301 K St. NW in Washington DC, May 24, 2016. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)
Announcement from Director, Emerging News Products Christopher Meighan:

I am excited to announce that Daniela Santamariña will become a projects editor for the Emerging News Products team. In this role she will focus on the development and building of new product initiatives targeting new and existing audiences. Responsibilities of her role will include shaping multi-channel strategies, creating timelines, analyzing data, conducting experiments and establishing key performance indicators.

Daniela takes on this new role after spending the past two and a half years as a graphics reporter with a focus on newsletters. Working with Politics, she established workflows, identified emerging trends and experimented with graphics to maximize impact and to create daily habits with the 202 newsletters and beyond. Outside of newsletters, Daniela contributed creativity and detailed research for projects such as the poor credit of your favorite mall brands visualized as a mall map, Virginia’s history of flip-flopping in gubernatorial elections and how to wrap presents and create less waste. She has also served as the department’s lead on abortion coverage, collaborating on such pieces as “What would happen if Roe v. Wade were overturned” and “How abortion laws in the U.S. compare with those in other countries.” Most recently she worked on The Post’s abortion legislation tracker and has been helping the team organize around incoming Supreme Court news. In 2021, she earned a certificate in product strategy from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Before coming to The Post, Daniela spent seven years at National Geographic, where she was a graphics editor, production lead and associate producer-editor for the video department. Daniela is a 2012 graduate of the University of Miami, where she majored in visual journalism. She grew up in Venezuela and moved to Seattle when she was 17.

Please congratulate her on the new role, which she has already started.

