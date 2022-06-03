Daniela Santamariña named a projects editor for Emerging News Products

Placeholder while article actions load

I am excited to announce that Daniela Santamariña will become a projects editor for the Emerging News Products team. In this role she will focus on the development and building of new product initiatives targeting new and existing audiences. Responsibilities of her role will include shaping multi-channel strategies, creating timelines, analyzing data, conducting experiments and establishing key performance indicators.

Before coming to The Post, Daniela spent seven years at National Geographic, where she was a graphics editor, production lead and associate producer-editor for the video department. Daniela is a 2012 graduate of the University of Miami, where she majored in visual journalism. She grew up in Venezuela and moved to Seattle when she was 17.