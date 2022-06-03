Daniela Santamariña named a projects editor for Emerging News Products

Announcement from Director, Emerging News Products Christopher Meighan:
Daniela takes on this new role after spending the past two and a half years as a graphics reporter with a focus on newsletters. Working with Politics, she established workflows, identified emerging trends and experimented with graphics to maximize impact and to create daily habits with the 202 newsletters and beyond. Outside of newsletters, Daniela contributed creativity and detailed research for projects such as the poor credit of your favorite mall brands visualized as a mall map, Virginia’s history of flip-flopping in gubernatorial elections and how to wrap presents and create less waste. She has also served as the department’s lead on abortion coverage, collaborating on such pieces as “What would happen if Roe v. Wade were overturned” and “How abortion laws in the U.S. compare with those in other countries.” Most recently she worked on The Post’s abortion legislation tracker and has been helping the team organize around incoming Supreme Court news. In 2021, she earned a certificate in product strategy from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
Before coming to The Post, Daniela spent seven years at National Geographic, where she was a graphics editor, production lead and associate producer-editor for the video department. Daniela is a 2012 graduate of the University of Miami, where she majored in visual journalism. She grew up in Venezuela and moved to Seattle when she was 17.
Please congratulate her on the new role, which she has already started.