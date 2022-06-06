The Post’s Mike Hume named editor for Emerging News Products team

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Director for Emerging News Products Chris Meighan: I am delighted to announce that Mike Hume will become editor for the Emerging News Products team. In this role he will focus on the development of new products and explore ways to reshape and bolster our current offerings. He will craft new product ideas, lead experiments and collaborate with editors around the newsroom to shape strategies for new and expanding coverage areas.

As Mike moves from Sports to ENP, he will bring Launcher, our video gaming and esports vertical, of which he is the lead editor. Mike conceptualized and founded the sub-brand two and a half years ago with the goal of rethinking and broadening coverage of the gaming industry while also attracting a younger audience to The Post. Under his leadership the team has published impactful stories on accountability, news, utility and the future of technology and entertainment. He will continue to grow and evolve Launcher for the time being, while we seek another editor to lead it long term.

Mike has spent the past eight years in Sports. Before founding Launcher, he led the department’s national team of writers covering NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and college sports. A hallmark of his time at The Post has been his drive to innovate and iterate. Whether it was as simple as creating a new conceit for one of his writers (such as Neil Greenberg’s “Perfect Bracket” preview of March Madness), a new coverage area (such as with fantasy football), a creative way to present information around a trending news story (the Colin Kaepernick Tracker) or popular discussion topic (NFL teams’ success in the draft), Mike has delighted in finding ways to present our audiences with insightful information in formats that have been useful and accessible.

Before coming to The Post, Mike worked at ESPN for six years, where he was responsible for managing ESPN Insider’s NFL, NHL and college basketball content. He’s also edited, wrote and blogged on the NHL, MLB and college basketball for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN Insider and ESPN New York.

Mike is a native of Connecticut and graduated from Georgetown University.

Please congratulate him on the new role, effective immediately.

