The Washington Post unveils coverage plans ahead of the 50th Watergate anniversary

The Washington Post today unveiled its coverage plans around the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in. Legendary journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein are back where it all began, providing new reporting and sitting down for a special live program at The Post on the origins of the story that forever changed politics, government and the media.

This special coverage will run for the next two weeks, through June 17.

Washington Post Live will cover the anniversary from different vantage points in conversations with players from inside the investigation, with loyalists from inside the Nixon White House and with the reporters inside the story - Woodward and Bernstein.

June 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET: They were key players investigating the political scandal of the 20th century. Former House Judiciary Committee member William Cohen (R-Maine) and Richard Ben-Veniste, former chief of the Watergate Task Force, reflect on the Watergate break in 50 years later and talk about the evolution of subsequent investigations in Congress and at the Justice Department. Tune in.

June 14 at 12:00 p.m. ET: They were loyal to President Nixon throughout, as the Watergate scandal kept growing and even after his resignation. Former top Nixon aides Dwight Chapin and Ken Khachigian divulge how the Watergate scandal played out inside the Nixon White House and discuss the legacy of the 37th president today. Tune in.

June 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET: They are responsible for what may be the most famous story in the history of investigative journalism. Hear directly from legendary reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as they discuss the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, how they got the story and the impact it had on the nation. Join the live audience.

In a four-part feature, Washington Post Magazine will reveal new angles and elements from the Watergate story, including a secret deal made to keep The Post out of legal jeopardy, a photo with a note to Watergate’s “best spy,” and unpublished handwritten notes about a grand jury appearance. The Post will also revisit “All The President’s Men” using early drafts of the iconic film’s screenplay, with contemporaneous annotations by Woodward.

