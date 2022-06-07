Matt Viser wins 2021 Gerald R. Ford Journalism Award for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker, Senior Politics Editor Dan Eggen and Politics Assignment Editor Naftali Bendavid: We’re proud to announce that Matt Viser has won the 2021 Gerald R. Ford Journalism Award for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency. The judges cited Matt’s “unique, broad, authoritative contribution to chronicling the Biden presidency.” They noted, among other things, his “balanced, well-sourced reporting of the president’s efforts to connect with fellow Americans in moments of grief.”

Matt has carved out a unique role in Washington journalism, drawing from his deep knowledge of Biden as a human being, from his complex and tragic family life to his long history in politics. He is a big reason our coverage of the Biden White House is more textured and layered than that of our competitors. He is also a skilled wordsmith, infusing his pieces with power and grace.

Matt has chronicled Biden as a Catholic and as an Irishman, a car lover and a would-be mayor. He’s broken news on Hunter Biden’s art and covered the president’s foray into Trump country. Just recently, Matt wrote deeply reported stories on Biden’s brother Jimmy and, with Mike DeBonis, Biden's long history of pursuing an assault weapons ban.

As we all know, Matt is also a great colleague — funny and engaging, generous with bylines and with pool duty.

Please join us in congratulating Matt for this well-deserved recognition as a stand-out in our field.

