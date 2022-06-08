Danielle Allen returns as a Washington Post Opinions contributing columnist

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Post announced today that political philosopher and author Danielle Allen will rejoin the Opinions section as a contributing columnist, effective immediately. Allen wrote columns for The Post for several years until announcing in December 2020 that she was exploring a run for governor of Massachusetts as a Democrat. She went on to formally enter the race before ending her campaign this February.

“We are delighted to welcome back Danielle Allen to our roster of contributing columnists,” said deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus. “Danielle’s clear-eyed thinking about the promise of American democracy, along with its flaws and vulnerabilities, has always resonated with readers, and she will now bring to her writing the knowledge gained by first-hand experience with the political system.”

Allen is the James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University and director of Harvard’s Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Ethics. She has published numerous books on justice and citizenship, including most recently “Democracy in the Time of Coronavirus,” as well as the acclaimed 2017 family memoir “Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A.” In 2015, she served as chair of the Pulitzer Prize board. She lives in Cambridge, Mass.