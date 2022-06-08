Fred Hiatt and Jose Del Real honored with Livingston Awards

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Executive Editor Sally Buzbee and Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus: Fred Hiatt has been posthumously honored with the Richard M. Clurman Award. The award, named for the former Time magazine editor, honors “on-the-job mentors who stand out for nurturing, critiquing and inspiring younger journalists.” Throughout his career, Fred embodied the values identified in this award, helping to mentor young writers and editors across the newsroom.

“Receiving the Richard Clurman award would have meant so much to Fred, and it means so much to his staff and family,” said Deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus. “Identifying, inspiring and guiding younger journalists was one of Fred’s missions as an editor, and one of his great gifts.”

Jose Del Real has won the Livingston Award for National Reporting for his memorable series about “truth, trust and conspiracy theories,” which provided readers with a sophisticated, empathetic profile of conspiracy in America.

The first story in Jose’s series shared in intimate detail the emotional fallout endured by a family after their elderly matriarch became enthralled with election conspiracy theories. The second explored the line from trauma, to distrust, to conspiracy theories through the story of an Iraq war veteran. In the third piece, a reported essay, Jose explained the history of American conspiracy and how it speaks to the present moment.

Along with the Clurman Award, The Livingston Awards recognize the work of journalists under the age of 35 in three categories -- national, local, and international reporting. We are honored that both Fred and Jose have received these distinguished awards.

