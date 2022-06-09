Letter from global editors about missing journalist Dom Phillips

Placeholder while article actions load

Dom Phillips, British journalist and former contract writer for The Washington Post, and his traveling companion, Bruno Pereira, have gone missing in the Amazon. The Washington Post joined global news organizations in a letter sent Thursday to President Jair Bolsonaro, urging that the Brazilian Foreign Ministry “step up and fully resource” rescue efforts. Read the full text of the letter below.

9 June 2022

To:

President Jair Bolsonaro

Carlos Alberto França, Minister of Foreign Affairs General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, Minister of Defence

We write to express our extreme concern regarding the safety and whereabouts of our colleague and friend Dom Phillips, and Bruno Araújo Pereira, with whom Dom was travelling. Dom is a globally respected journalist with a deep love for Brazil and its people.

As you will know from numerous press reports, Dom and Bruno have now been missing in the Amazon for more than three days. Their families, friends and colleagues have repeatedly requested assistance from local, state and national authorities and emergency services.

We are now very concerned by reports from Brazil that search and rescue efforts so far have been minimally resourced, with national authorities slow to offer more than very limited assistance.

We ask that you urgently step up and fully resource the effort to locate Dom and Bruno, and that you provide all possible support to their families and friends.

Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief, Guardian News & Media

On behalf of:

Sally Buzbee, executive editor, The Washington Post Dean Baquet, executive editor, The New York Times Sérgio Dávila, editor-in-chief, Folha de S.Paulo

Nancy Barnes, Senior Vice President of News and Editorial Director, NPR John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg News

Julie Pace, SVP & Executive Editor, The Associated Press Juan Forero, South America Bureau chief, Wall Street Journal Marina Walker Guevara, Executive Editor, Pulitzer Center

Rozina Breen, editor-in-chief and CEO, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism Stephen Engelberg, editor-in-chief, ProPublica

Paul Webster, editor, The Observer

Jason Ukman, managing editor, STAT

Thiago Domenici, director, Agência Pública de Jornalismo Investigativo Rhett Butler, Founder and CEO, Mongabay

Peter Wolodarski, editor-in-chief, Dagens Nyheter Roger Hodge, Deputy Editor, The Intercept

Felipe Maciel, executive director, epbr agency Phil Chetwynd, Global News Director, AFP

Lindsey Hilsum, International Editor, Channel 4 News Krishnan Guru-Murthy, presenter Channel 4 News Christina Lamb, chief foreign correspondent, Sunday Times Jon Lee Anderson, staff writer, the New Yorker

Quinn McKew, Executive Director, ARTICLE 19

Emmanuel Colombié, Latin America Director, Reporters Without Borders Lynette Clemetson, Director, Wallace House Center for Journalists Gregory Feifer, Executive Director, Institute of Current World Affairs

