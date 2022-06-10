Craig Timberg named senior editor for collaborative investigations

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Senior Managing Editor Cameron Barr: I am delighted to announce that Craig Timberg will undertake a new role: senior editor for collaborative investigations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Craig will oversee projects and investigations that involve collaborations with international consortia, as well as journalism nonprofits and other news organizations here and abroad. These collective endeavors can provide access to revelatory and otherwise unobtainable source material, as demonstrated last year by our work with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the Forbidden Stories network and the Facebook Files group.

Craig’s role – which he pioneered in his important contributions to the Pegasus Project – will be to build relationships with outside groups, guide our internal decision-making in choosing which efforts to join, and oversee our reporting and editing when we do take part. In many instances, he will be the key editor of the stories we produce. He will report to me and work closely with the masthead and department heads in marshaling the resources needed for success.

A versatile, ambitious and highly successful journalist, Craig’s career at The Post has provided extensive preparation for a role that requires flawless judgment, impeccable standards and an eagerness to tackle the hardest of targets. As a Metro reporter beginning in 1998, he covered Virginia politics from Richmond and, later, D.C. politics. In 2004 he moved to Johannesburg to cover southern Africa, a tour he concluded by co-authoring a book, “Tinderbox: How the West Sparked the AIDS Epidemic and How the World Can Finally Overcome It.”

He has twice served as an editor – as Education editor in 2009-2010 and then as deputy National Security editor. He returned to reporting in 2012, embracing a wide-ranging technology beat on the Business staff that has included a five-part series on Internet security in 2015, groundbreaking reporting on political disinformation and deep dives into the role of social media and QAnon in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. That coverage was among the work for which The Post received this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. He also contributed to The Post’s Pulitzer-winning coverage of the National Security Agency, which garnered a Gerald Loeb Award in 2014. Craig was a JSK fellow at Stanford in 2015-2016.

Craig’s arrival at The Post was preceded by stints at the Valley News in West Lebanon, N.H.; the Concord Monitor in Concord, N.H.; and the Baltimore Sun. He earned a degree in philosophy and history at Connecticut College.

Please join me in congratulating Craig on this new role and exciting portfolio of responsibilities. His promotion is effective immediately.

