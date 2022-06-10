Julie Vitkovskaya named assistant editor for visual enterprise

Announcement from Senior Editor for Visual Enterprise Ann Gerhart:
Julie is ideally qualified for this new role, which she already has begun. She brims with ambitious and inventive ideas for making our news report more visually dynamic, and she is a nimble collaborator who flourishes through teamwork. In her seven years here, she has been integral in producing some of The Post’s most important journalism, creating a variety of new ways for readers to absorb that journalism and acting as a liaison between visual teams and section editors.
As a project editor, she managed and launched two multi-part, deeply layered prize-winning series, “The Afghanistan Papers” and “2°C: Beyond the Limit,” proving how deftly she can organize and mediate teams and lead them to meet deadlines. She produced “George Floyd’s America,” managing photo, video and graphics, and reported, researched and produced compelling packages that place human stories front and center, in “10 lives, interrupted” and “50 astronauts, in their own words.”
As deputy digital editor for foreign and national security from 2016 to 2018, she worked frequently with graphics to collaborate on breaking news stories. She kept current a tracker of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia and elevated investigations on what Obama and Trump knew of Russian interference in the 2016 election. She also wrote a weekly national security brief for Apple.
Born in Russia, Julie came to the United States when she was 8. She is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and spent two years in South Korea working at an English-language newspaper as a Princeton in Asia fellow.