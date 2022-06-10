Julie Vitkovskaya named assistant editor for visual enterprise

I’m delighted to announce that Julie Vitkovskaya has been promoted to assistant editor for visual enterprise. She will help drive and edit timely, memorable and affecting visual storytelling off the news, a key area of coverage expansion. Julie will partner with me to identify opportunities for fresh visual approaches to news, pull together teams from multiple desks, and offer vision, guidance and editing as we invent story forms and accelerate their adoption across the newsroom. She will report to the senior editor for visual enterprise and work closely with the collective of visual enterprise editors on Foreign, Climate, National and Business, other editors on visual desks and journalists of all skill sets to convene and coordinate coverage, refine workflows and reach new audiences.