Julie Vitkovskaya named assistant editor for visual enterprise

By
June 10, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Julie Vitkovskaya in the studio at The Washington Post November 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Announcement from Senior Editor for Visual Enterprise Ann Gerhart:

I’m delighted to announce that Julie Vitkovskaya has been promoted to assistant editor for visual enterprise. She will help drive and edit timely, memorable and affecting visual storytelling off the news, a key area of coverage expansion. Julie will partner with me to identify opportunities for fresh visual approaches to news, pull together teams from multiple desks, and offer vision, guidance and editing as we invent story forms and accelerate their adoption across the newsroom. She will report to the senior editor for visual enterprise and work closely with the collective of visual enterprise editors on Foreign, Climate, National and Business, other editors on visual desks and journalists of all skill sets to convene and coordinate coverage, refine workflows and reach new audiences.

Julie is ideally qualified for this new role, which she already has begun. She brims with ambitious and inventive ideas for making our news report more visually dynamic, and she is a nimble collaborator who flourishes through teamwork. In her seven years here, she has been integral in producing some of The Post’s most important journalism, creating a variety of new ways for readers to absorb that journalism and acting as a liaison between visual teams and section editors.

As a project editor, she managed and launched two multi-part, deeply layered prize-winning series, “The Afghanistan Papers” and “2°C: Beyond the Limit,” proving how deftly she can organize and mediate teams and lead them to meet deadlines. She produced “George Floyd’s America,” managing photo, video and graphics, and reported, researched and produced compelling packages that place human stories front and center, in “10 lives, interrupted” and “50 astronauts, in their own words.”

As deputy digital editor for foreign and national security from 2016 to 2018, she worked frequently with graphics to collaborate on breaking news stories. She kept current a tracker of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia and elevated investigations on what Obama and Trump knew of Russian interference in the 2016 election. She also wrote a weekly national security brief for Apple.

Born in Russia, Julie came to the United States when she was 8. She is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and spent two years in South Korea working at an English-language newspaper as a Princeton in Asia fellow.

