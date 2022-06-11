New updates to The Washington Post homepage released across platforms

Placeholder while article actions load

“Our homepage is a key gateway to our content for both readers and subscribers, so we are constantly experimenting to optimize the user experience, format and story mix that promotes daily habit and deeper engagement,” said Kat Downs Mulder, Chief Product Officer and Managing Editor at The Post. “The horizontal design and the compact option on mobile web allow us to curate a more diverse range of stories and habit-forming features in addition to the top news of the day, letting readers easily get up to speed on leading headlines and discover more exceptional Post journalism.”

The Washington Post today unveiled changes to the look and feel of its homepage across platforms, displaying new horizontal, stacked layouts to better showcase the breadth and depth of Post journalism, as well as an optional “quick view” on mobile web.

The new layout aims to highlight the diversity of Post reporting and personalities, making this content easy to browse, while also offering readers more consistent content placement, creating familiarity in where topics appear for subsequent visits. Post editors will now curate the most critical and compelling stories into distinct, layered zones, with areas designated for urgent and important stories as well as storytelling that empowers and delights readers and facilitates conversation. In addition, the “quick view” option on mobile web gives users the ability to toggle between the current homepage and a scannable version that collapses stories into a quick list of headlines. The Post also added the ability for readers to see a feed of Post news alerts on the homepage, and allows users who are signed in to customize their notification options from the homepage.