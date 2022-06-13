Amy Parlapiano named a quiz writer for Emerging News Products

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Director for Emerging News Products Christopher Meighan: We are excited to announce that Amy Parlapiano is joining The Post as a quiz writer on the Emerging News Products team. In this new role, she will put her diverse skill set to good use, helping develop and launch habit-forming news quizzes.

Amy comes to us from the Athletic, where she has worked since 2018. As the deputy managing editor for the NFL, she oversaw the rollout of the Athletic’s expansion into breaking news, an important initiative for the company in 2021. She built a team of editors and writers who tackled news headlines ranging from the controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers’s vaccine status to the NFL’s struggle to diversify its coaching ranks. Before becoming DME, she worked as an NFL staff editor for nearly three years. In this role, she organized and developed daily and long-term coverage plans, created themed packages, wrote a weekly roundup column and hosted two podcasts during the 2019 season.

Prior to joining the Athletic, Amy worked at Sports Illustrated, where she held positions of special projects producer and NFL producer. Highlights of her time there include creating, writing and co-hosting a Facebook Live sports trivia show called “Next Question.” She also spearheaded the online rollout and coverage of marquee SI events, such as Sportsperson of the Year, and launched SI Eats, a vertical dedicated to the intersection of food and sports. She previously worked for ESPN the Magazine as a contributing writer.

Amy is a native of Eastchester, N.Y., and a graduate of the University of Michigan. She is a lifelong Mets and Jets fan and is slowly learning how to enjoy running.

Please join us in welcoming Amy to The Post. Her first day is Today.

