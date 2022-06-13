Tucker Harris joins The Post’s Design Department as news designer

Placeholder while article actions load

Announcement from Creative Director for the newsroom Greg Manifold, Deputy Design Director Brian Gross and Deputy Design Director Matt Callahan: We are excited to announce that Tucker Harris will be joining the Design department as a news designer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tucker comes to The Post from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, where she worked as the Lead Web & Digital Product Designer in the iDeas Lab. She collaborated closely with think-tank experts to help them communicate their research more effectively on the web, building custom websites that supported their content, goals and brand.

In the past few years, Tucker has focused on the design and development of storytelling and data visualization presentations. With the support of developers and a multidisciplinary team, she led the design of projects on a range of topics such as the spread of Russian PMCs, Beijing’s evolving narrative of U.S. decline and China’s maritime power projection network.

Advertisement

Tucker also developed the website for the CSIS Journalism Bootcamp and mentored university participants as they constructed multimedia stories on global issues.

Originally from Richmond, Tucker earned a degree in studio art from the University of Virginia. In her free time, she enjoys reading or sketching in coffee shops, playing guitar and taking long walks around her D.C. neighborhood.

Please join us in welcoming Tucker, whose first day is today.

GiftOutline Gift Article