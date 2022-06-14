Anahad O’Connor named a nutrition and health columnist for Wellness desk

Placeholder while article actions load

Anahad began his career at the Times as a summer intern from 1999 to 2002. He joined the Times staff in 2003 after graduating from Yale University with a degree in psychology, with a focus on neuroscience. He started the popular Science column “Really?” and regularly wrote about the food industry’s hidden influence on scientific research. For the past 10 years, Anahad has worked for the Well desk, where he wrote about nutrition, sleep and behavioral health, among other topics. In 2018, he was part of a team honored with first place by the Association of Health Care Journalists awards in the Public Health category for an investigative series called “Planet Fat,” which examined the food industry's role in the global spread of obesity.