Anahad O’Connor named a nutrition and health columnist for Wellness desk

Announcement from Wellness Department Editor Tara Parker-Pope:
Anahad began his career at the Times as a summer intern from 1999 to 2002. He joined the Times staff in 2003 after graduating from Yale University with a degree in psychology, with a focus on neuroscience. He started the popular Science column “Really?” and regularly wrote about the food industry’s hidden influence on scientific research. For the past 10 years, Anahad has worked for the Well desk, where he wrote about nutrition, sleep and behavioral health, among other topics. In 2018, he was part of a team honored with first place by the Association of Health Care Journalists awards in the Public Health category for an investigative series called “Planet Fat,” which examined the food industry's role in the global spread of obesity.
Anahad has written four books, including “Never Shower in a Thunderstorm” and “The 10 Things You Need to Eat.”
Anahad doesn’t have much free time, but when he does, he enjoys exercising, cooking, reading and going to the playground with his kids.
Please join us in welcoming Anahad, whose first day was Monday.