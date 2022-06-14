The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Axios: The Post doubles down on Arc XP software business

June 14, 2022 at 5:19 p.m. EDT
Axios Media Trends reports that The Post is doubling down on its investment in Arc XP as it sees more long term value in the business. From the story:

“I personally think that in the long run — and by long run, I mean, three, four years, not 15 years — Arc XP will be the biggest source of revenue for the Post, and certainly the most profitable source of revenue for the Post,” said Shailesh Prakash, chief information officer at The Post...
It's developing a much more robust sales and customer services infrastructure, as opposed to investing the vast majority of its hiring resources in engineering.
“It really is about creating more of a velocity in revenue growth,” said Arc XP president Miki King — the Post’s former chief marketing officer — who was hired last year to oversee Arc XP’s business pivot.
The goal, King said, is to triple the number of customers it signs per month, which is typically around one to three new companies.
