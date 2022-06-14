The Washington Post and Imagine Entertainment form strategic partnership

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Post and Imagine Entertainment have entered into a strategic partnership to create scripted and non-scripted film and television properties derived from The Post’s vast archives, current reporting, and ongoing investigations. Under the terms of the multi-year deal, Imagine will have an exclusive first-look to develop and produce all projects through the venture. Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represents both entities, brokered the deal and will harness its deep resources and expertise to help expand The Post’s storytelling opportunities with Imagine across multiple formats. Washington Post Publisher and CEO Fred Ryan will oversee the deal with Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairman Brian Grazer and Chief Strategy Officer Justin Wilkes.

“At The Post, we’re storytellers at heart. Whether it’s holding the powerful to account or shedding light on an exceptionally compelling narrative, we see tremendous untapped potential for extending the reach of our journalism,” said Ryan. “Partnering with Imagine, a leader in the entertainment industry, and the talented team at CAA, we look forward to connecting global audiences with essential and riveting Post reporting.”

“The reporting of the truth is one of the hallmarks of our democracy and nowhere is that pursuit more evident than within the pages of the Washington Post,” said Grazer. “To have access to the world-class journalism and deep investigative reporting from Watergate to the recent conflict in Ukraine is a filmmaker’s dream. We’re honored to partner with the Post across all storytelling verticals within Imagine.”

Advertisement

“The Washington Post is a world-class news organization whose elite journalists and editors are devoted to chronicling the stories of our times,” said Bryan Lourd, Co-Chairman of CAA. “To be working with The Post and have our longtime client Imagine as the pristine engine to extend their imprint is the meeting of two brands that align perfectly.”

This year, The Washington Post marked its most dramatic journalism expansion in the organization’s history, following significant growth in areas of coverage and overall global footprint. The Post has expanded all aspects of reporting on topics including climate, health and wellness, and technology. This further builds on the Post’s award-winning national and political coverage, for which The Post was recently awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its coverage of the causes, costs and aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Over the last five years, Imagine has strategically expanded into an independent content studio with targeted acquisitions, partnerships, and new divisions led by Imagine Presidents’ Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, as well as Wilkes, and now includes Premium Documentaries, which now includes Premium Documentaries, Kids+Family, Brands, International, Audio and Live Entertainment. Imagine also acquired leading production company, Jax Media, to develop, produce, and finance feature and scripted television projects in the comedy space, and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, a documentary production company behind many of the most thought-provoking documentaries of our time, including past collaborations with The Washington Post. In 2020, Imagine formed a multi-year strategic partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG), to co-produce and co-finance a slate of music-centered projects across all mediums.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON POST

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to scrutinize power and empower people. The Post produces riveting journalism in modern and bold ways, and is an essential source of fact-based reporting, in-depth analysis and smart opinions for a global audience.

ABOUT IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT

Founded in 1986 by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Entertainment is an award-wining global entertainment company telling stories that inspire and empower, and creating unforgettable entertainment experiences of all genres across Imagine Features, Imagine Television Studios, Imagine Documentaries, Imagine Kids+Family, Imagine Brands, and Imagine Audio, as well as the award-winning Jax Media and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. Imagine’s productions have been honored with more than 60 prestigious awards including 47 Academy Award nominations and 203 Emmy® award nominations. Past productions include the Academy Award Best Picture winner A Beautiful Mind, as well as Grammy Award Best Film winner The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years.

Advertisement

Recent films include the hit film tick, tick…Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the critically acclaimed documentaries Lucy & Desi directed by Amy Poehler, Julia, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Paper &Glue, and Rebuilding Paradise. Prior films include Get on Up, Rush, J. Edgar, Frost/Nixon, American Gangster, The Da Vinci Code, Apollo 13, 8 Mile, Liar, Liar, Backdraft, and Parenthood, and the documentaries We Feed People about the humanitarian work of chef José Andrés and his non-profit, World Central Kitchen, Lucy and Desi, Julia, Dads, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, D.Wade: Life Unexpected, and Pavarotti. to name a few. Upcoming film productions include Thirteen Lives directed by Ron Howard; The Beanie Bubble, from Kristen Gore and Damian Kulash; Curious George based on the beloved children’s character; and a re-imaging of the hit Imagine film Friday Night Lights.

Current television series include Joe Berlinger’s Crime Scene anthology series, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel and The Times Square Killer, which both reached the top #5 globally on Netflix; Genius: Aretha (NatGeo); Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu); Swagger (Apple); Why Women Kill (CBS All Access); The Astronauts (Nickelodeon); Supervillain: The Rise of Tekashi 6ix9ine (Showtime); Jax Media’s Emily in Paris (Netflix); Jigsaw’s Tiger documentary (HBO). Upcoming productions include Under the Banner of Heaven (FX), The Tiny Chef (Nickelodeon), the documentary series The Supermodels (Apple TV+), to name a few. Additional television productions include Fox’s Empire, Shots Fired and the 24 franchise; NatGeo’s Genius anthology series; NBC’s Parenthood and Friday Night Lights; Fox’s and Netflix’s Arrested Development; and HBO's From the Earth to the Moon, for which Howard and Grazer won the Emmy® for Outstanding Mini-Series.

Grazer and Howard began their collaboration in the early 80’s with the hit comedies Night Shift and Splash, and continue to run Imagine Entertainment as executive chairmen.

GiftOutline Gift Article