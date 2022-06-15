Washington Post Live and Tina Brown Media partner to host Global Women’s Summit

Placeholder while article actions load

Washington Post Live and Tina Brown Media today announce a partnership to host the annual Global Women’s Summit, a full-day event in November that will offer a unique view through a journalistic lens at the women who are blazing innovative, bold, new trails every day. Whether in the fields of business, law, finance, entertainment, philanthropy, technology, national security or politics, the Summit will offer fresh analysis, and thought-provoking, frank assessments on the #metoo revolution, the gender pay gap, issues around legal parity and the changing workplace.

“The socioeconomic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has had an outsized impact on women, deepening the need for clear-eyed, actionable conversations about work, family, and opportunity that drive meaningful progress towards equity for women around the world,” said Kris Coratti Kelly, Chief Communications Officer and GM of Washington Post Live. “We couldn’t envision a better partner in live journalism than Tina Brown, the visionary behind some of the most ground-breaking discussions on women’s rights today. Together, leveraging the expertise and power of The Washington Post newsroom, we look forward to debuting the Global Women’s Summit in the hope of generating new ideas that spur action.”

The full-day global event will chronicle the action on the front edge of change regarding global leadership, financial equity, the #MeToo backlash, workplace reform, as well as developments that have been thrust to the forefront by the pandemic, including women’s struggles with high job losses and increased burdens of unpaid care work. Discussions will feature leading voices on these issues across sectors, including the men that play a critical role advancing gender equity globally.

“This is a moment when the world needs to hear from smart women who will not be silenced by censorship, patriarchy, or injustice – the women who wake us up and galvanize innovation and change,” said Tina Brown, CEO of Tina Brown Media. “I’m delighted to collaborate on this influential convening with Washington Post Live, offering provocative first-person storytelling that promises to inform your worldview.”

Washington Post Live’s Global Women’s Summit in partnership with Tina Brown Media is supported by presenting sponsor AARP.

