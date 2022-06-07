Public Relations The Washington Post design team is hiring Learn more about our award-winning visual journalists

We are a team of more than 50 visual journalists who have a passion for storytelling and help elevate The Washington Post’s most ambitious projects. What makes us unique: We’re news designers and art directors who are equally infatuated with kerning and coding — while many organizations went in the direction of print hubs, splitting off production of the newspaper from digital operations, we handle story design and development across print, digital and social platforms.

In 2019, The Post was recognized as the world’s best-designed digital news experience by the Society for News Design, with judges noting: “The newsroom’s approach to visual storytelling . . . stretches design boundaries and uses new technologies to tell compelling, important stories.” In the past six years, The Post has been a finalist four times in the world’s best-designed newspaper competition.

The Design Department also aligns with our projects editor team, which is responsible for the planning and execution of some of The Post’s most ambitious journalism.

Job openings

Designer: News & Development

The Washington Post is hiring two news designers.

We are seeking candidates with a strong design aesthetic and a diverse set of skills. Consider applying if your skill set includes several of the following elements: illustration and art direction experience; a passion for storytelling; print design experience; fluency in HTML, CSS or React; a talent for translating complex stories across multiple platforms; or an interest in developing the future of storytelling by creating individual components or tools.

The Post’s Design Department blends all facets of design, development and art direction. The team is responsible for enhancing article experiences, presenting stories across multiple platforms — digitally and in print — and building our storytelling templates.

The Post is recognized for its innovation and reader-focused approach to storytelling. Designers are involved in every phase of projects — idea generation, presentation and promotion. Team members are based in one of four areas within the Design team — news, features, curation/platforms or news development — but work across a broad range of coverage areas using multiple presentation approaches.

These positions are based in our Washington newsroom and require night and weekend work.

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multigenerational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.

Those interested should upload a cover letter, résumé and portfolio highlighting three projects. Please explain your contributions to those presentations (please package your portfolio in a PDF with a screenshot, explanation and a link so we can ensure that the work is viewable by all who need to see it) to our jobs portal. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled, but those received by June 17, 2022, will be prioritized. All your application materials can be uploaded to the same field. The cover letter should be addressed to Creative Director Greg Manifold and Managing Editors Kat Downs Mulder and Krissah Thompson.

