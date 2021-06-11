Meet the 2021 interns
We are thrilled to welcome a full Washington Post intern class for 2021, after a limited program in 2020. And while the lingering impact of the pandemic means that we won’t all be together in our newsroom, we know that this class will be even more intrepid and nimble by virtue of having endured the past year. This group includes 29 outstanding students from across the country. It also includes The Post’s inaugural Military Veteran in Journalism fellow, Max Hauptman. The interns come from 21 colleges and universities and represent disciplines including reporting, video, audio, photography, editing and audience. They are immediately part of The Washington Post family; they are also part of The Post’s future.
Annabel “Annie” Aguiar
Indiana University
Features
Caroline Anders
Indiana University
General Assignment
Nicole Asbury
University of Kansas
Metro
Michael Blackshire
Ohio University
Photo
Ella Brockway
Northwestern University
Sports Multiplatform Editing
Adrienne Dunn
Arizona State University
Multiplatform Editing
Karina Elwood
University of Florida
Metro
Jessica “Jess” Eng
Harvard University
Graphics and Design
Andrew Golden
Northwestern University
Sports
Hadley Green
UNC-Chapel Hill
Video
Max Hauptman
Columbia University
General Assignment
Emely Hernandez
University of Central Florida
Sports
Jasmine Hilton
Ohio State University
Metro
Yasmeen Khalifa
University of Texas at Tyler
Audience
Hana Kiros
Harvard University
Editorial
Stephanie Lai
Columbia University
Metro
Zach Levitt
Middlebury College
Graphics
Ramishah Maruf
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Opinion
Lauren Mitchell
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Emerging News Products
Natachi Onwuamaegbu
Stanford University
Features
María Luisa Paúl
University of Notre Dame
General Assignment
Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff
Northwestern University
Metro
Tristen Rouse
University of Missouri
Photo
Brandon Standley
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Multiplatform Desk
David Suggs
University of Maryland
National Writing
Kori Suzuki
Macalester College
Audio
Talia Trackim
Syracuse University
Design
Christopher Vazquez
Northwestern University
Video
Allison Weis
Syracuse University
Editorial Multiplatform Editing
Samantha "Sammy” Westfall
Yale University
Foreign
