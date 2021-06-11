Meet the 2021 interns

We are thrilled to welcome a full Washington Post intern class for 2021, after a limited program in 2020. And while the lingering impact of the pandemic means that we won’t all be together in our newsroom, we know that this class will be even more intrepid and nimble by virtue of having endured the past year. This group includes 29 outstanding students from across the country. It also includes The Post’s inaugural Military Veteran in Journalism fellow, Max Hauptman. The interns come from 21 colleges and universities and represent disciplines including reporting, video, audio, photography, editing and audience. They are immediately part of The Washington Post family; they are also part of The Post’s future.

