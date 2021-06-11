Meet the 2021 interns

We are thrilled to welcome a full Washington Post intern class for 2021, after a limited program in 2020. And while the lingering impact of the pandemic means that we won’t all be together in our newsroom, we know that this class will be even more intrepid and nimble by virtue of having endured the past year. This group includes 29 outstanding students from across the country. It also includes The Post’s inaugural Military Veteran in Journalism fellow, Max Hauptman. The interns come from 21 colleges and universities and represent disciplines including reporting, video, audio, photography, editing and audience. They are immediately part of The Washington Post family; they are also part of The Post’s future.

Annabel “Annie” Aguiar

Indiana University

Features
Caroline Anders

Indiana University

General Assignment
Nicole Asbury

University of Kansas

Metro
Michael Blackshire

Ohio University

Photo
Ella Brockway

Northwestern University

Sports Multiplatform Editing
Adrienne Dunn

Arizona State University

Multiplatform Editing
Karina Elwood

University of Florida

Metro
Jessica “Jess” Eng

Harvard University

Graphics and Design
Andrew Golden

Northwestern University

Sports
Hadley Green

UNC-Chapel Hill

Video
Max Hauptman

Columbia University

General Assignment
Emely Hernandez

University of Central Florida

Sports
Jasmine Hilton

Ohio State University

Metro
Yasmeen Khalifa

University of Texas at Tyler

Audience
Hana Kiros

Harvard University

Editorial
Stephanie Lai

Columbia University

Metro
Zach Levitt

Middlebury College

Graphics
Ramishah Maruf

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Opinion
Lauren Mitchell

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Emerging News Products
Natachi Onwuamaegbu

Stanford University

Features
María Luisa Paúl

University of Notre Dame

General Assignment
Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff

Northwestern University

Metro
Tristen Rouse

University of Missouri

Photo
Brandon Standley

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Multiplatform Desk
David Suggs

University of Maryland

National Writing
Kori Suzuki

Macalester College

Audio
Talia Trackim

Syracuse University

Design
Christopher Vazquez

Northwestern University

Video
Allison Weis

Syracuse University

Editorial Multiplatform Editing
Samantha "Sammy” Westfall

Yale University

Foreign

The Washington Post is no longer accepting applications for the 2021 Summer Internship Program. Please return in August 2021 to learn more about the 2022 opportunities.