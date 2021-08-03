Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The Washington Post design team is hiring Learn more about our award-winning visual journalists

We are a team of more than 50 visual journalists who have a passion for storytelling and help elevate The Washington Post’s most ambitious projects. What makes us unique: We’re news designers and art directors who are equally infatuated with kerning and coding — while many organizations went in the direction of print hubs, splitting off production of the newspaper from digital operations, we handle story design and development across print, digital and social platforms.

In 2019, The Post was recognized as the world’s best-designed digital news experience by the Society for News Design, with judges noting: “The newsroom’s approach to visual storytelling . . . stretches design boundaries and uses new technologies to tell compelling, important stories.” In the past six years, The Post has been a finalist four times in the world’s best-designed newspaper competition.

The Design Department also aligns with our projects editor team which is responsible for planning and execution of some of The Post’s most ambitious journalism.

[The Post wins nearly 200 awards for Society for News Design digital and print competitions]

View some of the teams’ work

Washington Post designers are tasked with a variety of different roles. Below is just a sample of the work they do.

Job openings

Design editor

The Washington Post is looking for a design editor to join our award-winning Design Department.

Designers at The Post are instrumental in our storytelling, informing the decision-making about the optimum use of visuals, text, audio and graphics in the construction of seamless and compelling experiences for our readers. We are looking for an editor who can guide designers in working with colleagues across the newsroom to achieve best-in-class digital storytelling, and who comes equipped with the requisite powers of persuasion and diplomatic tact.

The ideal candidate must be adept at responding quickly when news breaks and fostering collaboration. This person must have a keen design aesthetic, an understanding of art direction and the ability to elevate digital presentations. Development skills and previous management experience are a plus, as managing and mentoring staff are critical aspects of this job.

This editor will play an integral role in working across the newsroom to seek opportunities for growth and experimentation.

This position is based in our Washington newsroom. Once we resume normal operations, it will not be eligible for remote work. Night and occasional weekend work are required.

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.

How to apply

Those interested should upload a cover letter, résumé and portfolio as PDFs to our jobs portal by Aug. 9. All your application materials can be uploaded to the same field. The cover letter should be addressed to Creative Director Greg Manifold and Managing Editors Tracy Grant and Krissah Thompson.

Special sections visual editor

The Washington Post is seeking a collaborative visual editor to work across our newsroom to curate and commission stories and visuals on targeted topics, creating special sections and collections of Post journalism about a variety of topics and themes for digital audiences. This editor will work across desks on stories for special sections, which may range from collections of stories on resetting life after the pandemic to a run of stories focused on retirement. This editor will work with freelancers to assign visuals to these stories and help launch newsroom projects alongside The Post’s Strategic Initiatives team while working directly with a story assignment editor on the Business staff who will shepherd these efforts.

We are looking for a creative journalist with varied interests who can launch cohesive coverage on a range of topics. This visual editor will be part of a hub of project editors who are involved with our most ambitious projects. This position reports to our creative director and will work in tandem with the Special Sections editor to plan and support these initiatives.

Ideal candidates would be looking for an opportunity to expand their skills by working with different parts of the company, such as advertising and subscriptions. In this role, they will manage a budget and work with both staff and freelancers. Expertise in photo rights and permissions, a nuanced eye for photography and illustration, and the ability to work with both freelance and staff photojournalists are required. Experience designing digital presentations is also necessary.

This position is based in our Washington newsroom. Once we resume normal operations in September, it will not be eligible for remote work.

How to apply

Candidates should upload a resume and cover letter to our jobs portal by Aug. 6. All application materials can be uploaded to the same field. Your cover letter should be addressed to Creative Director Greg Manifold and Managing Editors Tracy Grant, Krissah Thompson and Kat Downs Mulder.

News designer

The Washington Post’s Design Department has an opening for a designer to work on our award-winning team.

The primary focus of this role will be creating editorial images and in-house illustrations for the The Post’s Select app. We are looking for a well-rounded visual journalist who is skilled in conceptual thinking and typography. Top applicants will have experience working in Photoshop, and experience with Adobe After Effects would be a plus. It is essential that this person be a team player who is excited about working in a highly collaborative environment. It helps to have a spirit of adventure, as we’ll be experimenting with new approaches on developing platforms. Experience in a fast-paced newsroom is desired.

The position, which will require some night and weekend work, is based in our Washington newsroom. Once we return to normal operations, it will not be eligible for remote work.

How to apply

Those interested should upload a resume, cover letter and link to your portfolio to our jobs portal by Aug 6. All application materials can be uploaded to the same field. The cover letter should be addressed to Deputy Design Director Amy Cavenaile, Creative Director Greg Manifold, and Managing Editors Tracy Grant and Krissah Thompson.