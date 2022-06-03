Meet the 2022 Washington Post newsroom interns

We are delighted to welcome The Washington Post intern class for 2022. This group -- the largest summer class ever — includes 33 outstanding students from across the country. It also includes The Post’s inaugural Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting fellow, Samantha Latson. The interns come from 19 colleges and universities and represent disciplines including reporting, video, audio, photography, design, graphics, editing and audience. They are immediately part of The Washington Post family and The Post’s future.
The application period for the intern class of 2022 is now closed. Please return in August 2023 to learn more about the 2024 opportunities.
Jackson Barton
University of Texas at Austin
Video
Natalie Bettendorf
University of Southern California
Audio
James Bikales
Harvard University
General Assignment
Anthony Chen
Dow Jones News Fund intern
Cornell University
Multiplatform Editing
Janice Chen
University of Oregon
Graphics
Samantha Chery
University of Florida
Features
Omari Daniels
News Aide
Metro
Hope Davison
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Video
Alia Elkattan
New York University
Lede Lab
Jessica “Jess” Eng
Harvard University
Features
Gayathri “Gaya” Gupta
Brown University
Metro
Claire Hao
University of Michigan
Opinions
Erin Harper
University of Maryland
Curation & Platforms, App
Jeremy Hester
Dow Jones News Fund intern
Rider University
Multiplatform Editing
Sahana Jayaraman
University of Maryland
Data
Alyssa Kraus
University of Maryland
Curation & Platforms, Social
Samantha Latson
Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting intern