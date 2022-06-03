Meet the 2022 Washington Post newsroom interns

We are delighted to welcome The Washington Post intern class for 2022. This group -- the largest summer class ever — includes 33 outstanding students from across the country. It also includes The Post’s inaugural Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting fellow, Samantha Latson. The interns come from 19 colleges and universities and represent disciplines including reporting, video, audio, photography, design, graphics, editing and audience. They are immediately part of The Washington Post family and The Post’s future.

The application period for the intern class of 2022 is now closed. Please return in August 2023 to learn more about the 2024 opportunities.