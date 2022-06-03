Meet the 2022 Washington Post newsroom interns

By Washington Post Staff

We are delighted to welcome The Washington Post intern class for 2022. This group -- the largest summer class ever — includes 33 outstanding students from across the country. It also includes The Post’s inaugural Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting fellow, Samantha Latson. The interns come from 19 colleges and universities and represent disciplines including reporting, video, audio, photography, design, graphics, editing and audience. They are immediately part of The Washington Post family and The Post’s future.

The application period for the intern class of 2022 is now closed. Please return in August 2023 to learn more about the 2024 opportunities.

Jackson Barton

University of Texas at Austin

Video

Natalie Bettendorf

University of Southern California

Audio

James Bikales

Harvard University

General Assignment

Anthony Chen

Dow Jones News Fund intern

Cornell University

Multiplatform Editing

Janice Chen

University of Oregon

Graphics

Samantha Chery

University of Florida

Features

Omari Daniels

News Aide

Metro

Hope Davison

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Video

Alia Elkattan

New York University

Lede Lab

Jessica “Jess” Eng

Harvard University

Features

Gayathri “Gaya” Gupta

Brown University

Metro

Claire Hao

University of Michigan

Opinions

Erin Harper

University of Maryland

Curation &amp; Platforms, App

Jeremy Hester

Dow Jones News Fund intern

Rider University

Multiplatform Editing

Sahana Jayaraman

University of Maryland

Data

Alyssa Kraus

University of Maryland

Curation &amp; Platforms, Social

Samantha Latson

Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting intern

Indiana University

Investigative Unit

Yiwen Lu

University of Chicago

Business

Angela Mecca

University of Maryland

Multiplatform Editing

Peter Jay “PJ” Morales

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Sports

Colleen Neely

University of Maryland

Multiplatform Editing

Natachi Onwuamaegbu

Stanford University

Features

Zoe Pierce

University of Maryland

Opinions

Caroline Pineda

University of Notre Dame

Sports

Tristen Rouse

University of Missouri

Photo

Vanessa Sánchez

University of Maryland

Metro

Praveena Somasundaram

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

General Assignment

Maansi Srivastava

George Washington University

Photo

Aadit Tambe

University of Maryland

Graphics and Design

Carson TerBush

Indiana University at Bloomington

Design

Karina Tsui

Columbia University

Foreign

Meena Venkataramanan

University of Cambridge

General Assignment

Daniel Wu

Stanford University

Metro