What is the application deadline?

The application deadline for the Summer 2022 internship is noon Eastern Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Applicants will be notified of the application committee’s decision by no later than Nov. 24, 2021.

Is there an age requirement?

You must be a college junior, senior or graduate student enrolled in a degree program by the application deadline date.

What prior experience is needed?

It is preferred that applicants have had at least one previous professional news media job or internship.

For more information, contact Managing Editor Tracy Grant at newsinterns@washpost.com.

Can a foreign citizen apply?

Foreign citizens can apply for internships. All work samples must be submitted in English. If selected, the necessary documentation for obtaining the proper U.S. work visa must be provided.

Are interns paid?

Yes. It is our policy to pay everyone who works for us, including interns. For summer 2021, the salary was $750 per week.

What do interns actually do?

Our interns report and write articles, edit copy, take photographs, shoot and edit video, create graphics and design on multiple platforms. We treat them as staff members during their employment.

Does The Washington Post assist in finding summer housing?

We can point you in the right direction, but interns are responsible for their own housing arrangements. Classified ads and apartment listings are the place to begin your search. We give each intern a subscription to the electronic version of The Washington Post for six weeks before the internship begins to aid in the hunt for housing. Craigslist is also a good resource, as is Washington Intern Student Housing (WISH).

Do interns need cars?

It is preferred that reporting interns have a car available for their use during the internship, but exceptions can be made. Reporting interns must have a valid driver’s license. All interns must provide their own transportation to and from work.

How soon will I hear whether I’ve been selected?

For the 2022 Newsroom Summer Internship application, final selections will be made and email notifications will be sent by Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

Still have questions?

Send an email to newsinterns@washpost.com, but be warned that if you ask a question that has been covered here, it will count against you!