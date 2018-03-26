Announcement from Outlook Editor Adam Kushner and Outlook/Post Everything Deputy Editor Mike Madden:

We’re thrilled to announce that Jacob Brogan will become an editor for Outlook/PostEverything.

Jacob is a jack-of-all-trades. He hosts Slate’s podcast “Working,” about what people do all day, and writes about culture, politics, and the natural world on a freelance basis for Slate, as well as The New Yorker, Smithsonian, The New Republic and others. He has covered TV, literature, emerging technologies and Internet history. He was for a time an editor at New America.

Jacob earned his PhD in English literature from Cornell, where he wrote his dissertation on 20th century LGBT fiction and memoir. He was also a visiting lecturer in Georgetown’s English Department, teaching literature, LGBT history and cultural theory. His bachelor’s degree from Yale was in religious studies.

He lives in Shaw and cooks a lot. His first day will be April 9. Please join us in welcoming him to The Post.