Press Freedom Partnership April Newsletter

Placeholder while article actions load

Putin’s war threatens free expression — in Ukraine, Russia and beyond By Jason Rezaian, Washington Post Global Opinions writer Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight War is hell for everyone involved. Its calamitous effects cut across every industry and aspect of life — including journalism. Once again, we’re seeing that heartbreaking reality play out around the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The war has created a crisis for both Russian and Ukrainian journalists, many of whom have been forced to flee their home countries from very different types of danger. The obvious risks to their lives and freedom constitute just the latest blow to global press freedom in an era that has seen many.The immediate impact of the violence has been devastating on local and international correspondents covering the war. At least five journalists were killed in Ukraine in March, the first full month of the conflict, including American documentary filmmaker and correspondent Brent Renaud, and Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Pierre Zakrzewski, both of whom were working with Fox News. Many others have been injured. The targeting of civilian neighborhoods by Russian forces is adding to the already unpredictable nature of covering an armed conflict.Meanwhile, in Russia, the very act of speaking the truth about this war threatens one’s life and liberty. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s antagonism toward free expression, especially of the kind that is critical of him, is long-established. Journalists and dissidents who have dared speak out against him at home or even abroad have paid a steep price.

Advertisement

‘The Truth is the Target’ in Ukraine

By Clayton Weimers, Deputy Director of Reporters Without Borders, Washington, DC

Millions of people around the world have watched with shock and horror at the unspeakable acts of violence being committed against the people of Ukraine. Though they’re seldom part of the story themselves, the journalists bringing us these harrowing images and accounts face their own exceptional risks. Since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has documented deliberate attacks against multiple journalists–even while wearing clear “Press” identification–and has observed an increase in reporters being killed or injured in the course of their work. At the start of the conflict, Ukrainian journalist Evgeny Sakun died in an attack on a Kyiv television tower. On March 13, American documentarian Brent Renaud was fatally shot while covering the war. Just one day later, Russian forces fired on a Fox News crew, killing cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova and injuring journalist Benjamin Hall. These tragic deaths prompted the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to declare, “the truth is the target” in Ukraine, and the onslaught shows no sign of letting up. Just last Wednesday, Russian journalist Oksana Baulina was killed while filming the shelling destruction wrought by Russian forces in Kyiv. According to RSF’s records, five reporters so far have been killed, nine have been injured by gunfire, three have disappeared, and at least one has been tortured since February 24. The truth is undeniably the target in Ukraine.

Advertisement

In response to this crisis, RSF opened the Press Freedom Center in Lviv – together with its local partner, the Institute for Mass Information (IMI) – in order to provide journalists with bulletproof helmets and vests, shelter, training, stable internet, and more. “We have come here to express our solidarity with Ukrainian journalists, and to provide them with the best possible assistance covering the war,” said RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire, who visited Lviv in March for the inauguration of the center. Hundreds of individual sets of protective equipment for journalists are being distributed, and the center is providing training in physical safety and first aid to journalists. RSF has also filed three complaints with the International Criminal Court about deliberate Russian military attacks on journalists. The first complaint was filed on March 4 in regards to the deliberate targeting by Russian forces of Ukrainian television towers, while the second complaint, submitted on March 16, concerns at least eight journalists or media crews which have been deliberately targeted by Russian forces or have been the victims of indiscriminate bombardment. The third complaint filed on 25 March refers to the case of a Ukrainian fixer detained for nine days, tortured by Russian forces and whose testimony was revealed by RSF on 21 March. The RSF Lviv Press Freedom Center can be contacted via lvivpfc@rsf.org. Ukraine is ranked 97th out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2021 World Press Freedom Index, while Russia is ranked 150th.

Help support journalists in Ukraine

Highlights from our partners

Reporters Committee reviews Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record on First Amendment, Freedom of Information Act cases

Advertisement

Special analysis on Judge Jackson’s decisions in First Amendment and Freedom of Information Act cases from her tenure on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

International Press Institute launches Ukraine-Russia War Tracker

IPI launched a Ukraine-Russia War Tracker that systematically documents press freedom violations in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and elsewhere as a result of the Russian invasion.

“Back independent journalism”: WAN-IFRA calls on public support as Russia silences critical reporting

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and the World Editors Forum (WEF) have denounced Russia’s recently updated criminal laws, which introduce fines, criminal liabilities, and prison terms of up to 15 years for anyone sharing information deemed “false” by the state about the deployment of its armed forces.

On the ground in Ukraine: Photojournalist Nicole Tung

Advertisement

Journalists are undertaking immense risk to help the world bear witness to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In this edition, IWMF interviews 2017 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Honorable Mention Nicole Tung, whose photography explores those most affected by conflict and the consequences of war.

International Press Institute Reports

A Washington Post Opinions Film: Bring Them Home

Americans Emad and Bahareh Shargi never expected their family to be torn apart by the global effort to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon. But while visiting the country of their birth, Iranian security forces took Emad hostage as a pawn in the proliferation talks. Bahareh and her daughters are now forced into unlikely roles, navigating Iran’s shadowy authoritarian system — and complex U.S. diplomatic and domestic politics — to try to free Emad. With more Americans now held hostage by foreign governments than by terrorist groups, “Bring Them Home” is an intimate window into a fast-shifting geopolitical landscape.

Advertisement

#FreeAustinTice bracelets available in The Washington Post Store

Help bring attention to the case of detained American journalist and Marine veteran Austin Tice by wearing a complimentary #FreeAustinTice bracelet from The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership.

Press Freedom Reads

Press Freedom Events

May 4th, 2022National Press Club, Washington, DCCelebrating the legacy of James W. Foley, the annual award seeks those who value moral courage and advocate for the freedom of all Americans held hostage abroad and promote the safety of journalists worldwide.

This is the Press Freedom Partnership newsletter, a curated view of the latest issues affecting press freedom worldwide.

Not a regular subscriber? SIGN UP NOW

GiftOutline Gift Article