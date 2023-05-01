History of the Press Freedom Partnership

“Thirty days ago, Jamal Khashoggi was lured into a death trap…If Saudi Arabia faces no consequences for Jamal’s murder, it sends a powerful message of tolerance, perhaps even encouragement. And every journalist in every country will be at greater risk. To help in this effort, today we announce an important new Washington Post initiative called the Press Freedom Partnership. Working with the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press, Reporters Without Borders, and other interested groups, we are making a major global commitment to increase awareness of the importance of an independent press.”

— Fred Ryan, Washington Post publisher and CEO, at the International Women’s Media Foundation Courage in Journalism Awards