We must help exiled journalists continue their vital work

As we mark World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, one ugly trend stands out above all others: journalists are fleeing countries with repressive regimes in unprecedented numbers. While there have never been greater resources devoted to protecting free expression than right now, the truth is that the organizations whose mandate it is to defend press freedom are not yet fully prepared to handle this evolving crisis.

They need help from the news industry and governments of free societies. If something is not done, we run the risk of losing invaluable independent insight into parts of the world that desperately deserve our attention.

There are still many traditional cases of journalists under direct threat. We must not lose sight of them. In recent weeks, Russia has detained a Wall Street Journal journalist on absurd unsubstantiated national security charges, while also sentencing my Post Opinions colleague Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years for his political activism. In Iran at least 100 journalists have been arrested since nationwide protests began there last September. And just last week, the family of Yuyu Dong, a journalist who was once a Harvard Nieman Fellow, announced that he has been detained in China since February of 2022.

These kinds of outrageous efforts to silence critical voices are filling up prisons with journalists, which is in turn forcing the remaining independent writers to make a difficult calculation: remain in country but abandon their profession or leave only to face an uncertain future.

Many find they are unable to continue working in journalism once they leave — but not because they don’t want to or because they fear becoming far removed from the realities on the ground. After all, staying connected has never been easier, even in some of the world’s most repressive societies. Rather, the barriers they face upon arrival in their new home makes restarting their careers all but impossible.

In the U.S., many of these journalists are granted entry because their presence is deemed to be in the national interest. But getting asylum status without getting a work authorization — which makes it virtually impossible to do very ordinary things like open a bank account, get a driver’s license or access healthcare — is counterproductive.

“Despite being safe, exiled journalists often lose their voice. I went from being a well-known journalist and influencer in Iran who received several international awards to the person I am now with a job unrelated to my experience,” Mohammed Mosaed, who now works in IT at The National Press Club, told me. “This means that a light was turned off and this is good news for the Iranian government.”

The democratic world can do better.

Congress should move swiftly to pass legislation that would expedite work authorization for known and established journalists. We are squandering a key source of human capital and highly specialized knowledge to the advantage of our adversaries.

But the immigration issues are only one piece of the puzzle. Independent news organizations and investors also have a role to play.

“For those journalists working outside of Russia, we can create platforms so they can continue to inform us and ease the process of acquiring immigration status for them so that they can actually work legally,” Evgenia Kara-Murza, Vladmir’s wife, told me recently. “Do anything necessary so that these journalists don’t switch to driving Ubers. So that they can continue the hugely important work of countering propaganda.”

Reporting on any place from afar is always an option of last resort for international news organizations. But the situation in Russia, Iran, China and other countries now demands it. And while it’s far from ideal, the industry has never been better equipped to do that work.

Digital forensic reporting is a prime example of what is possible from afar right now and The Post and other news organizations have produced stunning journalism about atrocities we might never know about otherwise. It’s expensive and time consuming, but it can provide unprecedented levels of documentation and certainty. With journalists from major media organizations increasingly facing arrest and persecution, reporting from afar will likely become the norm.

Bringing together the resources of a well-funded newsroom and experienced journalists able to explain societies far from Western capitals seems like a recipe for potential success.

Or at least a temporary remedy.

