Press freedom’s unsung hero

Odds are that you’ve never heard of Bill McCarren. But his fingerprints are all over every campaign in support of persecuted journalists from the past decade. I caught up with McCarren after he visited the White House recently to advocate on behalf of Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal journalist recently detained in Russia, and Austin Tice, a Post contributor who has been held hostage in Syria since 2012.

McCarren will retire this week as the executive director of the National Press Club. That body was never intended to be a press freedom organization. It was envisioned as a professional club for working journalists — a counterpart to various other stuffy membership institutions that still dot the Washington landscape.

Before taking the reins, McCarren had a long career in marketing and public relations, and his experience shaped how he approached his new job. He not only successfully made press freedom advocacy a core part of the National Press Club’s brand, but also he pioneered innovative campaigns that were designed to be amplified on social media.

Visit the National Press Club today, and before entering the building’s ground floor lobby, you’ll pass a huge banner in the window of a now unoccupied retail space that used to house a Men’s Warehouse.

The banner blares: “#BringAustinhome.”

The shopfront is steps away from the White House, perhaps one of the highest foot-trafficked locations in the country. And summer is just starting. Potentially hundreds of thousands of people of all walks of life will pass that sign. A few might Google Austin’s story, take a selfie with the sign, and post it on social media. They may even call their representative in Congress. “Connect with people wherever they are,” McCarren told me.

McCarren played an outsize role in efforts at getting me released from prison in Iran seven years ago. He used the National Press Club’s relationship with Muhammad Ali to request that The Greatest issue a statement raising the profile of my case. It was one of the final causes Ali championed in his life.

McCarren also printed thousands of T-shirts with my face on them, which were then worn by participants in a 5K run through the streets of Washington. He organized and live-streamed a 24 hour readathon of my work by fellow journalists.

While still being detained, I was surprised when an Iranian interrogator asked me how long I had been a member of the National Press Club. I told him I wasn’t a member at all. Then why, he wanted to know, was it so vocal in my defense?

“Your case was concerning for a number of reasons,” McCarren said. “It meant that if a government can take a Washington Post reporter off the street, anything is fair game. If strong pushback couldn't get you back and get you back quickly, this was going to be the beginning of the end for foreign reporting.”

Unfortunately, he is being proved right. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 2022 saw 363 journalists behind bars, the highest number — a 20 percent increase over 2021 — in the 30 years they have been tracking arrests of reporters.

McCarren stressed to me that it’s critical that we not only stand up for American journalists. Supporting Rana Ayyub, a Post Opinions contributor from India who has been a favorite target of the Modi government, is a recent project, as are the cases of Haze Fan and Yuyu Dong in China.

On several occasions, when lesser-known foreign journalists found themselves facing financial difficulties upon arriving in the United States, McCarren gave them their first jobs. He didn’t have a big budget to work with, but where funds were short he made up for it with empathy and creativity.

McCarren met Mohammad Mosaed, an award-winning investigative journalist from Iran, who fled persecution at home and was able to relocate to this country on humanitarian grounds. McCarren wrote letters requesting expedited work authorization, introduced him to contacts in academia, gave him platforms to talk about his experience, and ultimately created a job for him in the Press Club’s IT department. “I have no idea where I would be without Bill,” Mosaed once told me.

McCarren’s replacement will have big shoes to fill. But luckily for journalists all around the world, McCarren shows absolutely no signs that he will step away from what has become the cause of his life.

“You can’t let it go when it keeps landing in your life. It’s a very critical time in the area of press freedom,” he told me. “In a weird way, I may be able to bring more time and effort to it when I don’t have all the other responsibilities of running the club.”

