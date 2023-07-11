Our advocacy for jailed journalists isn’t working. We need a new approach.

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Evan Gershkovich lived through a grim milestone last week. The Wall Street Journal correspondent has now been jailed in Moscow for over 100 days on ridiculous, trumped-up charges. The efforts being put into gaining his release have been extraordinary. The Post launched a similar campaign on my behalf when I was imprisoned in Iran almost a decade ago. I can confidently say that the Journal’s Free Evan machine is everything someone wrongly imprisoned abroad could hope for.

But though the advocacy and activism on his behalf has been exemplary, I am nevertheless very worried.

For Evan, yes. But even more so for other journalists being held behind bars around the world — and for those who will undoubtedly be arrested in the future.

It’s becoming painfully obvious that the big revisionist powers — Russia, Iran and China — simply don’t care about reputational damage. And their defiance of the long-established taboo of imprisoning journalists is encouraging smaller states to follow suit. U.S. ire is no longer giving authoritarians pause.

Worse, these states are coming to see their flagrant violations of international norms as a tool for more efficient repression. They throw journalists in jail because the bad press helps their cause. It’s a tidy way of scaring away their own citizens from the vocation of fact-based reporting.

So as we continue to condemn the arrest of Evan, and the detention of other journalists in a growing number of countries around the world, it is time to acknowledge the limits of our efforts. We need a new approach. And we need to develop it quickly — before it’s too late. For heroes such as Evan, and also for struggling democracies around the world.

