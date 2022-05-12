How much do you really know about basketball?

6

Matt Rourke/ AP

The NCAA basketball tournament has expanded from eight college teams in 1939 to 68 teams today, seeded 1 through 16. In 2022, Saint Peter's, an underdog team with a "low" seeding of 15, made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Most winners are seeded 1 to 4. What is the lowest seeded team to win the NCAA tournament?