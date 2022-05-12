The Washington Post

How much do you really know about basketball?

Think you're an all-star when it comes to basketball trivia? Test your skills on this quiz as the 2022 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs are in full swing. 

By KidsPost May 12, 2022
1

Videophoto/iStock

Basketball was invented in 1891 by this man, a Canadian P.E. instructor who wanted to give his students something to do indoors during the winter. He is also credited with inventing the first football helmet. Who was he?

Albert Spalding
James Naismith
Thomas Wilson
Larry O'Brien

2

Associated Press

The NBA has crowned a champion every year since 1946. Which two teams are tied with the most titles won?

San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets

New York Knicks and Miami Heat

Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers

Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder

3

Paul Vathis/Associated Press

Bevo Francis set a college basketball record in 1954, scoring 113 points in a single game for the University of Rio Grande in Ohio. (Basketball didn't have a shot clock or a three-point shot then.) Only one player has scored a record 100 points in an NBA game. Who is he?

Wilt Chamberlain
Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan
LeBron James

4

Paul Connors/AP

The longest NBA game in history was played in 1951, when the Indianapolis Olympians beat the Rochester Royals, 75-73, in six overtimes. Without overtimes, how many minutes is a regular NBA game?

60
48
30
40

5

Jeffrey Phelps/AP

For more than 60 years, the fun-loving Harlem Globetrotters had one main opponent — a team they beat more than 16,000 times. The rivalry ended in August, when the Globetrotters decided to find a new opponent. What was the team?

Gotham Guyz
Tune Squad
Monstars
Washington Generals

6

Matt Rourke/ AP

The NCAA basketball tournament has expanded from eight college teams in 1939 to 68 teams today, seeded 1 through 16. In 2022, Saint Peter's, an underdog team with a "low" seeding of 15, made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Most winners are seeded 1 to 4. What is the lowest seeded team to win the NCAA tournament?

15
13
8
6

7

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In the NBA, the basketball rim is as far off the ground as it was when James Naismith invented the game, nailing peach baskets above an indoor running track at what is now Springfield College in Massachusetts. What is the height of a basketball rim?

8 feet
7 feet
11 feet
10 feet

8

David Zalubowski/ Associated Press

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award this year. Who has won the most NBA MVP awards?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Tim Duncan

9

David Zalubowski/ Associated Press

Which player has scored the most points during a playoff game in NBA history?

Allen Iverson

Michael Jordan

Donovan Mitchell

Isiah Thomas

10

Mike Ehrmann/ Getty

Many NBA legends have never won an NBA championship. Which of these icons of the game has never achieved this ultimate success?

Magic Johnson

Larry Bird

Charles Barkley

Shaquille O'Neal

Your score: 0 / 10

