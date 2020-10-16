The Washington Post

How much do you know about Halloween?

Have you already carved a jack-o'-lantern? Made your pandemic Halloween plans? Test your knowledge of the spookiest day of the year with this short quiz.

By KidsPost October 16, 2020
1

Linda Davidson/The Washington Post

The word "Halloween" comes from the name of what celebration?

Hallowed Sheen
Hail to Winter
All Hallows' Eve
Eve of Hollowed Gourds

2

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

What is the most popular kids' Halloween costume in America?

Pirate
Witch

Princess

Spider-Man

3

Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Jack-o'-lanterns haven't always been carved from pumpkins. The first jack-o'-lanterns were made in the British Isles from what vegetable?

Turnips
Onions
Potatoes
Tomatoes

4

Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post

Once your costume is on and you've knocked on a door to say "trick or treat," odds are you'll be hoping to get this candy -- the most popular in the United States.

Snickers
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Kit Kat

M&Ms

5

Nam Y. Huh/ Associated Press

How have was the pumpkin that holds the Guiness World Record for heaviest pumpkin?

1,254 pounds

4,098.7 pounds

505 pounds

2,624.6 pounds

6

Justin Tallis/ Getty Images

This year, a full moon falls on Halloween night. When is the next that will happen again?

2050

2022

2039

2100

7

Julia Ewan/ The Washington Post

Which Halloween candy was once known as "chicken feed"?

Candy corn

Jelly beans

Skittles

Nerds

8

Marvin Johnson/ The Washington Post

What is the most popular adult Halloween costume in America?

Witch

Vampire

Mummy

Angel

9

Michael S. WIlliamson

What is the most popular pet Halloween costume in America?

Hot dog

Bumblebee

Pumpkin

Devil

Your score: 0 / 9

