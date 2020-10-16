How much do you know about Halloween?

Have you already carved a jack-o'-lantern? Made your pandemic Halloween plans? Test your knowledge of the spookiest day of the year with this short quiz.
Linda Davidson/The Washington Post
The word "Halloween" comes from the name of what celebration?
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
What is the most popular kids' Halloween costume in America?
Princess
Spider-Man
Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Jack-o'-lanterns haven't always been carved from pumpkins. The first jack-o'-lanterns were made in the British Isles from what vegetable?
Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post
Once your costume is on and you've knocked on a door to say "trick or treat," odds are you'll be hoping to get this candy -- the most popular in the United States.
M&Ms
Nam Y. Huh/ Associated Press
How have was the pumpkin that holds the Guiness World Record for heaviest pumpkin?
1,254 pounds
4,098.7 pounds
505 pounds
2,624.6 pounds
Justin Tallis/ Getty Images
This year, a full moon falls on Halloween night. When is the next that will happen again?
2050
2022
2039
2100
Julia Ewan/ The Washington Post
Which Halloween candy was once known as "chicken feed"?
Candy corn
Jelly beans
Skittles
Nerds
Marvin Johnson/ The Washington Post
What is the most popular adult Halloween costume in America?
Witch
Vampire
Mummy
Angel
Michael S. WIlliamson
What is the most popular pet Halloween costume in America?
Hot dog
Bumblebee
Pumpkin
Devil