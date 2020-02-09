His fifth solo album, “Jimmy Lee,” is named for an older brother who died of a drug overdose in the 1990s. It’s intensely personal, but still relatable in its reckoning with generational trauma. After years of writing songs about everything, Saadiq made his catalogue more robust in an unexpected way.

Most concerts are driven by the thrill of what might come next, but Raphael Saadiq shows are exceptional because the excitement extends to hits he’s written for others as well. Saadiq is unpretentious about his accomplishments, but Saturday night’s sold-out show at the 9:30 Club was a refreshing reminder that he has his live act down to a science.

Saadiq made the wise decision to ease the audience into his heavier material. “Skyy, Can You Feel Me” and “Be Here,” from his 2002 solo debut, “Instant Vintage,” served as breezy introductions. He slunk over to the piano for a jazzy rendition of his first solo hit, 1995’s “Ask Of You,” then rose once again for his and rapper-producer Q-Tip’s sunny 1999 single, “Get Involved” — proof that R&B music was covered in his fingerprints for the entirety of the ’90s. After a lively warm-up, he was ready to address “Jimmy Lee.”

Through “Jimmy Lee,” Saadiq channels years of pain into music, examining his family with scrutiny and sympathy. “Everyone has a Jimmy Lee in their life, so this album was for anyone who needed it,” he said after shredding a climatic guitar solo on “Something Keeps Calling.” Meanwhile, his mellow approach to “I’m Feeling Love” captured the fleeting moments of optimism experienced by many addicts and their support systems.

Saturday night’s show may have been part of the Jimmy Lee tour, but there was plenty of time for his best-known work. “I have too many records; it’s a good problem to have,” he said in earnest. That allowed for options in both variety and style.

Saadiq turned the funky groove of Tony! Toni! Toné!’s “Let’s Get Down” into a rock song. His falsetto squeezed “Just Me And You” for every drop of its young love, fever-dream qualities. He then offered much-welcomed tastes of the hits he’s written and produced for others, including Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” and Erykah Badu’s “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop).”

It would be impossible for Saadiq to cover everything he’s conceived in the allotted time, but there’s one song he couldn’t leave the District without performing: “Still Ray,” infamous tuba solo and all. The gem has been canonized by legendary go-go outfit Backyard Band, which Saadiq acknowledged while closing the show.