When putting together a list of distinguished properties for sale internationally, we found no shortage of beautiful mansions. But these luxurious homes stood out for various reasons, whether it was their unusual architecture, enviable location or over-the-top amenities.

What high-end buyers demand has changed. No longer do they covet massive mansions. Instead, the wealthy seek amenity-rich homes better suited to their lifestyles, with private gyms, home theaters and wine cellars. They crave well-appointed materials and finishes. And they want smart-home automation.

These homes check off those requirements and more. Here’s a peek at 10 luxury properties that are listed for sale around the world as of May 2018.



Thatcher Ave., Torquay, England (Courtesy of John Couch the Estate Agent)

$4.4 million

Thatcher Avenue, Torquay, England

Features: Perhaps best known as the hometown of Agatha Christie, Torquay is a seaside resort town in Devon, in southwest England. This contemporary home belongs to ex-soccer player Colin Lee, who during his long career as a midfielder played for Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and briefly Torquay United. He later managed several clubs. Lee, who was born in Torquay, and his wife designed the 7,029-square-foot home to their specifications. The living areas offer views of Tor Bay. The lower level is dedicated to entertaining, with a cinema room, wet bar and party room. The stairs are a piece of art, resembling a helix. The main house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is also a two-bedroom, two-bathroom quarters for staff or guests. The outdoor living spaces include landscaped gardens and an infinity pool.

Listing agent: John Couch, the Estate Agent



Meads Bay Pond, Anguilla (Photo by Rene Guinto)

$14.5 million

Meads Bay Pond, Anguilla

Features: Anguilla is a British territory in the Caribbean. This private estate is on Meads Bay Pond, a wetland near the southwestern end of the main island. Designed by Ian Edwards and built by Sunset Homes in 2013, the 9,672-square-foot house won a top international prize for residential architecture. Its sleek lines, curves and angles create unusual geometric shapes. Large panes of glass capture spectacular sunsets and ocean views. The home has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a home theater that seats 32 and three water features, including a 12-foot waterfall in the great room. The master suite has an open-air shower with curved stone walls and a terrace that overlooks the ocean. A 44-foot infinity pool is bordered by sweeping terraces. The one-acre property includes a tennis court.

Listing agent: Scott Hauser, Sotheby’s International Realty



Copper House, Sentosa, Singapore (Courtesy of Christie's International Real Estate)

$33 million

The Copper House, Sentosa, Singapore

Features: Sentosa is a popular island resort off Singapore’s southern coast. The man-made island is home to two golf courses, Universal Studios Singapore and the 360-foot Tiger Sky Tower, which has views of Indonesia. Built in 2012, the two-story, 9,500-square-foot house overlooks Sentosa Cove. Copper cladding was chosen for the facade by the owner’s feng shui master, who dictated the use of metal elements and the warm color scheme of the house. The house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The bedrooms are all on the first floor, facing the pool. The public rooms are on the second and third levels with views of the spectacular sunsets. The house has a workout room, wine cellar, traditional massage room, elevator and boat facilities. Underground parking can accommodate eight cars.

Listing agent: Dave Loo, SQFT Global Properties



Queenstown, New Zealand (Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty)

$13 million

Wilding Road, Queenstown, New Zealand

Features: The sprawling property is part of the Terraces community of Lake Hayes, which is in the Wakatipu Basin on New Zealand’s South Island. It is near two championship golf courses, the Hills and Millbrook. The 7,534-square-foot house was designed by Wellington architect Hugh Tenant and built by Mark Stewart of Arrowtown. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has concrete tilt slab walls on the exterior. On the interior, Euro Beech ply sourced from Denmark and hardwood floors in Pacific poplar sourced from Papua New Guinea add warmth to the concrete walls covered in plaster. The outdoor decks cover more than 2,000 square feet. The indoor pool has a diving board and jet system. The cedar-lined sauna can accommodate five people. The property includes a pond with a waterfall and meditation platform.

Listing agent: Mark Harris, Sotheby’s International Realty



Saturnusringen, Lidingo, Sweden (Courtesy of Christie's International Real Estate)

$4.2 million

Saturnusringen, Lidingo, Sweden

Features: Lidingo, an island in the inner Stockholm archipelago, is Sweden’s third-wealthiest municipality. Located northeast of the city, Lidingo was founded in the early 1900s and has a population of just over 31,000. It is known for hiking and biking trails, beaches and large meadows. Located 20 minutes from Stockholm, the modern villa is on the southern shoreline of Lidingo. The three-level home was built in 2008. A glass facade offers sweeping water views. Multiple terraces and patio enjoy morning and evening light. The 3,616-square-foot house has six bedrooms. The master suite is on the top level. Long stairs descend to a large dock that is sailboat depth and has space for multiple boats. The gated property is well secured with alarms and camera surveillance.

Listing brokerage: Residence Fastighetsmakleri



Hoi Fung Path, Stanley, Hong Kong (Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty Hong Kong)

$25 million

Hoi Fung Path House, Stanley, Hong Kong

Features: Stanley is a coastal town located on a peninsula of Hong Kong island. It is named for Lord Stanley, the British colonial secretary at the time of the cession of Hong Kong to the United Kingdom. Stanley is known for its two beaches, Stanley Main Beach and St. Stephen’s Beach. The design of this detached, two-level house was inspired by a Mediterranean lifestyle. The 2,060-square-foot home has enormous windows filling the rooms with natural light which reflects through the glass walls. Poured concrete flooring grounds the space. The private roof terrace offers panoramic views. The outdoor living spaces include a garden and swimming pool. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is parking for two cars.

Listing agent: Alan Wong, Sotheby’s International Realty



Petite-Riviere-Saint-Francois, Quebec, Canada (Photo by Alexandre Guilbeault)

$1.3 million

Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, Quebec, Canada

Features: About an hour east of Quebec City, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François is the oldest settlement in the Charlevoix region, dating back to 1675. The narrow strip of land tucked between Le Massif ski resort and the St. Lawrence River is home to fewer than 1,000 people. Le Massif features the highest vertical drop in Eastern Canada. The 4,059-square-foot chalet was designed by Canadian architecture firm Bourgeois Lechasseur. It was featured in the magazine Wallpaper. Built in 2014, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is perched on a promontory that overlooks the St. Lawrence River. Large panes of glass that stretch from floor to ceiling offer unimpeded views. Rich wood slats on the ceiling warm the sleek, modern interior.

Listing agents: Guillaume L’Ecuyer and Stéphane Caron, Profusion Realty



Emirates Hills, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Courtesy of Gulf Sotheby's International Realty)

$21.8 million

Emirates Hills, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Features: Emirates Hills is a gated community named after Beverly Hills. It is largely home to expats. The homes overlook the fairways of Montgomerie, a golf course designed by Scottish pro golfer Colin Montgomerie. The focal point of the 43,556-square-foot house is the main stairs, designed by Beau McClellan. Steel rods suspended from the ceiling hold the steps in place. Crystal lights illuminate the steps. The curved house is built around one main column. Wooden walls within the home pivot to create open spaces or close to ensure privacy. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home has an indoor pool, home theater, an ayurvedic traditional massage room, steam room and indoor gym. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the golf course. The house has two kitchens.

Listing agent: Leigh Williamson, Gulf Sotheby’s International Realty



The Rock, Milos, Greece (Courtesy of Christie's International Real Estate)

$1.1 million

The Rock, Milos, Greece

Features: Milos is the southwestern-most island in the Cylcades group, a collection of 220 islands. The volcanic island is known as the place where the Venus de Milo statue was discovered in 1820 and for its beautiful beaches. The Rock is an estate on the west coast of the island with a permit to build a 6,243-square-foot home with six bedrooms and a pool. The design by architect Alexandros Vaitsos ties the house — which is yet to be built — to the rugged landscape. The Earth’s topography conceals the building mass. Atriums and skylights bright natural light into the home through carefully sculpted spaces. The main living space and sprawling pool terrace overlook the Aegean Sea.

Listing agent: Yannis Ploumis, Ploumis Sotiropoulos Real Estate



Butikovskiy Pereulok, Moscow, Russia (Photo by Oleg Kudachkin)

$5.8 million

Butikovskiy Pereulok, Moscow, Russia

Features: The Empire-style apartment is a few blocks from the Moskva River in central Moscow. Sergey Skuratov Architects won a golden diploma and press prize at an international architecture festival in 2003 for their design of the six-floor building. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home has an open floor plan. The center of the 2,906-square-foot apartment is a round hall with a dome. It is painted in a grisaille technique to emphasize its volume. The living room has a caisson or spider web ceiling with stucco and antique ornamentation. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light into the space. A stained glass window separates the hall of the children’s wing. Several types of marble were used to form intricate patterns on the floors.

Listing agent: Elena Rudenkaya, Moscow Sotheby’s International Realty