Jay Pearson, a retired school administrator, said he’s ready to move out of his rowhouse in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, where he’s lived for more than 20 years. He bought a Dylan unit with one bedroom and a den.
“I decided it was time to downsize for the next phase of my life,” said Pearson, 58. “My rowhouse is too much space for one person. It’s also not a house where I feel I can age in place. The house is more than 130 years old, and there’s always work to be done. With a condominium, I can travel without the worries of a house in the city.”
Pearson grew up in Alexandria and was looking at condos in his old hometown. He likes the promise of easy access to Metrorail, Reagan National Airport, the Del Ray neighborhood and Old Town.
Niki and Leo Marin both work in the tech field, and they’ve been living in New York City for eight years. Military life introduced them to Northern Virginia, and they are looking forward to a return. They bought a two-bedroom unit with a den, two bathrooms and a powder room.
“We’ve had an affinity to the DMV area since we lived in Arlington while stationed there during our time in the Army,” said Niki, 35. “The pandemic catalyzed conversations about moving back to the area now that our family has grown.” The Marins have one child with another on the way.
The Dylan offers several floor plans.
One-bedroom units range from 819 square feet and $620,900 to 1,193 square feet and $740,900. They can have a den or no den and a full bathroom and powder room or two full bathrooms.
Two-bedroom units come in seven configurations, ranging from 1,227 to 1,778 square feet. Prices range from $760,900 to $1,065,900. The units are available with or without a den and with two full bathrooms or two full bathrooms and a powder room.
There is one three-bedroom floor plan, with a price range of $1,065,900 to $1,115,900 for 1,781 square feet, with two full bathrooms and a powder room.
Monthly condo fees are roughly 51 cents a square foot. Each residence comes with one designated parking space in an underground garage. Many units have a private balcony.
Community amenities include pet-washing stations, bike rooms and a fitness center.
“My favorite amenities are our rooftop club rooms and outdoor dining terraces, located on the sixth floor of each tower,” said Ashley Muldoon, sales manager. “Residents will also be able to rent out the club rooms for private parties.”
Pearson said he is looking forward to enjoying the community amenities and his balcony.
The Marins said they will enjoy getting so much more for their money than what they could get in New York.
“With the Amazon HQ opening, redevelopment of Potomac Yard and updates to trails and parks, it’s like moving into a brand-new city while still having the charm of Old Town Alexandria nearby,” Niki Marin said. “We’re also excited because we’re getting top-quality finishes and space that we wouldn’t be able to afford in the New York City market.”
Schools: Mount Vernon Elementary, George Washington Middle, T.C. Williams High
Transit: The location offers easy access to Route 1, George Washington Memorial Parkway and Reagan National Airport. A Potomac Yard Metro station, on the Yellow and Blue lines, is under construction.
Nearby: Crystal City, Old Town Alexandria, Potomac Yard Park, the National Park Service’s Daingerfield Island and Amazon’s second headquarters, Amazon HQ2. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Dylan Potomac Yard
2316 Richmond Hwy., Alexandria, Va. (sales gallery)
A total of 138 condos are under construction. Sales and showings are at the sales gallery. Prices range from $620,900 to $1.1 million.
Builder: Fortis Cos.
Features: Kitchens have quartz countertops, full-height backsplashes and wood-paneled appliances. Bathrooms have floor-to-ceiling tile, polished chrome hardware, recessed lighting, dual sinks, LED-lighted mirrors, rain shower heads and handheld shower heads.
Monthly condo fees: about 51 cents per square foot
Bedrooms / bathrooms: 1 to 3 / 2 or 3 (including powder rooms)
Square footage: 819 to 1,781
Contact: Sales@Dylan.com or 571-970-0068