Wormald Homes, one of two EastChurch builders (Lennar Homes is the other), is offering 219 townhouses, about two-thirds of which have been sold. Jenny Choi and Juan Requena bought one and plan to move there in December.

Choi and Requena like the proximity to the city of Frederick. “It’s a great downtown that’s underrated and overlooked,” Requena said. “That’s exactly what you want to hear when you’re looking for a new place to live.”

Choi said that before the covid-19 pandemic struck, “we saw lots of people hanging out even if they hadn’t moved in yet. We met a couple at a bar, exchanged numbers and know we’ll be friends.”

Two floor plans: Wormald Homes is offering two floor plans for 20-foot-wide, three- or four-level townhouses.

The Vanderbilt, 54 feet deep, has an attached garage, and the entry door is on the ground or “studio” level. The open-plan main living area is one flight up.

The Ashcroft, 47 feet deep, has a detached garage and a fenced lawn that can be paved with stone to make a patio. The entrance is on the main living level, with the open-plan kitchen, dining room and living area. Under the main level, the townhouse has a finished rec-media room and bathroom on the lower level.

An elevator is an option in either the Vanderbilt or the Ashcroft. A fourth-level loft is also an optional upgrade for both.

“The crème de la crème is the loft level with an open or rooftop terrace,” said Lisa Butler, one of EastChurch’s sales managers. “We designed a literal indoor-outdoor roof deck. One side of the loft room is open to the deck. The roof protects you, and the walls make it private. You can come out and sunbathe and not worry about anyone seeing you. And you can be outside in the rain.”

Joseph Cassella, who plans to move into an Ashcroft townhouse in August with his daughter, Grace, 7, likes the loft. “It’s unusual,” Cassella said. “The semi-enclosure makes it feel private yet not closed in. When you go out onto the deck or balcony in a lot of townhouses you’re staring at your neighbors.”.

Choi and Requena also chose to have a fourth level on their Ashcroft townhouse. “We turned the loft into a bedroom and bathroom with a sliding-glass door out to the roof terrace,” Choi said. “We’ll still have an outdoor roof space, but it’ll be smaller.”

Israel Beeko and his wife, Monique, bought an Ashcroft and moved to EastChurch recently with their daughter Isabelle, 7, from Rockville, Md.

“I stumbled by accident on EastChurch,” Israel Beeko said. “I had appointments at two new developments in the vicinity. I got to the first a little early. To kill time, I decided to drive around and stumbled on EastChurch. It was like love at first sight. As soon as I saw the model, I canceled my other two appointments. I signed and came back a week later to give the deposit.”

He added: “Everyone said “hi” when my family walked around. We felt like we belonged.”

Nearby: Downtown Frederick, with its shops and restaurants, is a big draw for area residents and tourists alike. Locally produced wines, brews, ciders and spirits are abundant. Lately, the red-brick walkways in Carroll Creek Park are filled with people wearing masks.

Points of interest include Rose Hill Manor Park and Children’s Museum, Mount Olivet Cemetery with its Francis Scott Key Monument, the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, Carroll Creek Park, Gathland State Park in Jefferson and Monocacy National Battlefield. Antietam National Battlefield is less than an hour away.

It’s less than 10 minutes from EastChurch to Wegmans, Walmart Supercenter, Giant Food and Costco. It’s 15 minutes to the Francis Scott Key Mall, which has dozens of shops and service businesses and a movie theater complex.

Schools: Spring Ridge Elementary, Thomas Johnson Middle, Thomas Johnson High.

Transit: Interstates 270 and 70 and Maryland Route 26 are nearby. MARC commuter trains stop in downtown Frederick and provide service to the Union Station Metro station, on the Red line, in the District.

EastChurch

1101 Holden Rd., Frederick, Md.

Wormald Homes is building 219 townhouses. More than 150 have been sold. About 20 are for sale now at base prices ranging from $399,900 to $417,500. Additional residences become available regularly.

Builder: Wormald Homes

Features: Townhouses have a two-car garage (detached with the Ashcroft floor plan, attached with the Vanderbilt) and, in front, a brick exterior. An elevator is an option with both floor plans. A fourth-level loft with a roof deck is also an option with both. Kitchens have Whirlpool gourmet appliances, granite counters, a nine-foot-long kitchen island and a pantry.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 or 4 / 3 to 5

Square feet: 2,075 to 3,174

Homeowners association fee: $78 a month

See model: Sales office is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment for a private tour.