They moved from Boston for work a few years ago and began renting nearby, getting to know the area before buying. They often walked by the Pierce site, and when the sales office opened in mid-June, they jumped at the chance to look at floor plans.

Pierce will have 104 units. The Croteaus selected one on the 23rd floor with windows on three sides. “It’s a million-dollar view,” Melissa said with excitement.

The Potomac River, Georgetown, Washington National Cathedral and Reagan National Airport will all be visible from their condo, she said. “We see the Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument. I really feel like I live in D.C. when I see all this.”

About a dozen of Pierce’s 104 units have been sold. The rest are priced from $934,000 to $3,420,000. Penzance is the developer. The Hickok Cole architecture firm designed the building. The Mayhood Co. is handling sales. Whiting-Turner is the general contractor.

In addition to Pierce’s condos, the Highlands development, when done, will have a total of 780 rental apartments in two buildings, the 23-story Aubrey and the 26-story Evo. Retail space, a renovated park and a firehouse are also included in the development plan.

Indoor-outdoor: The sales gallery has a furnished model unit, a mock-up with a simulated northwest-corner exposure. Direct access to an elevator from the entry foyer is indicated in the mock-up and the floor plan. The foyer leads, on one side, to the open-plan kitchen, living area and dining area. The dining area is flanked by a den and a sizable outdoor balcony.

“We tried to make as big a balcony as possible so you can eat there, set up a couch and enjoy indoor-outdoor living,” said Chris Blakemore, sales manager with Mayhood.

Two bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, are on the other side of the entry foyer, along with a powder room and a laundry room.

Pierce will have 24-hour white-glove concierge service in the lobby. “The team will be trained to cater to and be personally helpful to all residents,” Blakemore said. “If you want a manicure or a massage in your home, it will be arranged. If you want someone to come up and change a filter, it will be done.”

A fitness center and yoga studio will be on the second and third floors.

The rooftop will have an indoor clubroom with a gas fireplace and lounge furniture. “So, on a rainy day, you can still go up there, sit comfortably and take in the great views,” Melissa Croteau said. A roof terrace, one flight up a floating glass staircase, will have barbecue grills, seating areas and spectacular views.

A pool, on the roof of an adjoining apartment tower, will be easily accessible to Pierce residents. Croteau said the pool was an attraction she and her husband look forward to using.

Nearby: Rosslyn and adjoining neighborhoods abound in retail and service businesses — banks, cleaners, bakeries, gyms, grocery stores, bagel and coffee shops, bars and restaurants. The Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge, a pleasant walk over the Potomac River, connects Rosslyn and D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, with its many restaurants and shops. (Dining establishments are operating under pandemic-related restrictions in Arlington and D.C.)

Schools: Arlington Science Focus (elementary), Dorothy Hamm Middle, Yorktown High.

Transit: The closest Metro station is Rosslyn, on the Blue, Yellow and Silver lines. Rosslyn is also served by numerous bus routes. Wilson and Clarendon boulevards, two major thoroughfares, are close to Pierce. Route 29, Interstate 66 and George Washington Memorial Parkway are not far away.

Pierce

1525 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Va. (This is the address of the sales gallery. The main entrance will be on North Pierce Street at 18th Street North.)

The 27-story condominium building will have 104 units. Twelve are sold. The remainder are priced from $934,000 to $3,420,000.

Builder: Penzance

Features: Ceilings range from nine to 10 feet high, depending on the unit. Floors are made of hickory. Kitchens have a Thermador 36-inch two-door refrigerator, a 30-inch combination wall oven and microwave, an 800 series Bosch dishwasher and a 42-bottle wine refrigerator. Kitchens also have Snaidero soft-close cabinets, quartz counters, quartz backsplash and an island with double-waterfall sides. Bathrooms in the larger bedroom suites have Brizo fixtures, oversize showers and heated floors. Window shades are installed. Entry doors have Dormakaba keyless locks. All units have at least one parking space in the underground garage, and some have two. Forty percent of the units have direct elevator access.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 2 / 2 to 3

Square-footage: 1,270 to 2,358

Condominium association fees: 90 cents per square foot per month

Visit sales gallery: By appointment