“They are beautifully efficient and really reasonably priced,” he said. “You do get this wonderful balance in a building of this size, with the comfort of property management and the benefits of big condo living. But it’s not so big that you don’t know your neighbors.”
Since the project opened for hard-hat tours this summer, about 15 percent of the units have been sold, including one of three penthouse residences. Move-ins are expected to begin in the fall.
“Three homes sold in the first week of sales because, we believe, there’s pent-up demand” for housing in D.C. for first-time home buyers, Cook said.
To satisfy D.C.’s inclusionary zoning rules, three of the 40 units have been set aside as affordable housing, and they are available by application.
The Archie has one high-speed elevator and a community roof deck, open to residents of all units, with greenery and views of Washington National Cathedral and the Petworth treetops. The penthouses also have private roof decks. There are five parking spaces. Three are available for purchase; two are for the use of residents with Zipcar memberships.
The five-story building has a mix of studio and one- and to two-bedroom units, many with outdoor terraces. Seven semi-basement units have big windows that bring in natural light. Cook noted that the building’s “ground-up construction” sets it apart from neighborhood condo projects that are conversions of existing buildings.
The exterior has corrugated metal siding and oversize black-metal-trimmed windows that “are meant to feel industrial,” Cook said. “The stark contrast between the industrial building and the lush green roof deck and streetside plantings is intentional and helps The Archie stand out on the block,” he said.
Inside, the condos have open floor plans, recessed lighting, wide-plank European flooring, polished chrome hardware and a stacked washer and dryer. “The interiors of the building are anything but cold and industrial feeling,” Cook said.
Cook is bullish on the Petworth neighborhood. “I see Petworth as an opportunity for safe investment,” he said. “It’s close in, accessible and has a lot going on. I only see it moving forward. … I like that for The Archie. You’re close to everything, but not on top of it. There’s a neighborhood feel.”
Nearby: The Archie is in a walkable urban area with many restaurants. Two supermarkets are less than a half-mile away. It is a half-mile from Upshur Park (with outdoor pool, dog park, soccer field and other facilities) and a four-minute walk from Petworth Recreation Center. The Petworth neighborhood library is across the street. Howard University is about a mile away.
Schools: Powell Elementary, MacFarland Middle, Roosevelt High
Transit: The Petworth Metro Station, on the Green and Yellow lines, is less than a half-mile from The Archie. Metrobus routes run along Georgia, Kansas and New Hampshire avenues.
The Archie
4111 Kansas Ave. NW, Washington
Market-unit prices range from $332,900 for a studio to $699,999 for a two-bedroom penthouse. The affordable units are about $210,000.
Builder: Lock7
Features: Kitchens have GE Profile stainless-steel appliances, with a French-door refrigerator in some units; a matte white finish on upper cabinets, soprano ash wood on lower cabinets; and a Kohler matte black pull-down spray faucet. Standard bathroom features include a soprano ash-finished vanity, a Delta Trinsic polished-chrome faucet, a Folsom white soaking tub with shower, white subway tile on the walls and light gray 12- by 24-inch tile on the floor.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: studio to 2 /1 or 2
Square-footage: 486 to 922
Homeowner association fees: $210 to $403 a month.
Contact: McWilliams Ballard sales team, 202-337-7222